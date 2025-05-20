Nashville AC/DC Concert Rescheduled Due To 'Inclement Weather'

Tonight's (Tuesday, May 20) AC/DC concert at Nashville, Tennessee's Nissan Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Earlier today, AC/DC shared the following statement via social media: "Tonight's AC/DC show at Nissan Stadium has been rescheduled to tomorrow, May 21 due to inclement weather. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Ticket purchasers will receive an email with more information."

According to The Tennessean, all of Middle Tennessee is at an enhanced risk level today for severe storms. All modes of severe weather, including quarter-sized hail, winds over 70 mph and tornadoes, are possible. A tornado watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 10 p.m..

The AC/DC concert was scheduled to start at 7 p.m., with opener THE PRETTY RECKLESS slated to hit the stage first.

AC/DC kicked off its 2025 North American "Power Up" tour on April 10 at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AC/DC — guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney — is performing in 13 stadiums coast to coast this spring. This run will conclude on May 28 in Cleveland, Ohio at Huntington Bank Field. Along the way, they will play some of the most iconic and historic stadiums in the world, including Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on May 24. Support on the trek is coming from THE PRETTY RECKLESS.

AC/DC played the 24th and final concert of its "Power Up" European tour on August 17, 2024 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

The "Power Up" European tour marked AC/DC's first with the band's new touring lineup consisting of Johnson, Angus and Stevie Young, Laug and the latest addition to the group's touring lineup, Chaney.

The European tour was the first run of gigs since AC/DC's return to the stage at 2023's Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

Prior to "Power Up", AC/DC's last tour took place in 2015 and 2016 and had a $180 million gross, with 2,310,061 sold tickets reported to the Pollstar box office.

AC/DC's latest album, "Power Up", came out in November 2020. The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and "Rock Or Bust".