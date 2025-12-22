NAZARETH Parts Ways With Singer CARL SENTANCE, Announces Replacement

Scottish rock legends NAZARETH have parted ways with singer Carl Sentance (pictured) and have replaced him with Gianni Pontillo.

Earlier today (Sunday, December 21),NAZARETH's founding bassist Pete Agnew released the following statement via social media: "Carl Sentance and NAZARETH have come to a parting of the ways, and he is no longer with the band.

"We would like to introduce you now to our new lead singer, Gianni Pontillo," Agnew continued. "Those who have seen and heard Gianni will already know what an incredible voice he has, and those of you who haven't are in for a wonderful surprise when you come to see us in 2026.

"Next year is going to be one of the busiest in NAZARETH's history, so there is a good chance to see the new lineup, and we can't wait to introduce you to this man's amazing talent."

NAZARETH completed the 2025 leg of the "Bending The Rules" tour on December 17 in Berlin, Germany.

Pontillo has previously played with PURE INC., THE ORDER and SOULS REVIVAL and has taken part in all-star productions such as "Rock Circus" and "This Is Rock" by Das Zelt. Since 2019, he has also been the frontman of the German hard rock legend VICTORY. In 2023 he launched a new project called PONTILLO & THE VINTAGE CREW.

In 2015, Carl became the new singer for NAZARETH after founding member Dan McCafferty had to retire due to illness.

Carl's latest solo album, "Silent Angels", came out in 2024.

NAZARETH originally formed in Dunfermline, Scotland in 1968, releasing its eponymous debut album in 1971. The band broke big when, after supporting DEEP PURPLE on tour, they released the Roger Glover-produced "Razamanaz" album in early 1973 to critical and fan acclaim. They then released an impeccable string of hit records, including "Loud 'N’ Proud", "Rampant" and the smash hit "Hair Of The Dog", which came out in April 1975. The album included evergreen songs such as the title track (later covered by GUNS N’ ROSES on their "The Spaghetti Incident?" album) and "Love Hurts". The band has continued to release albums and tour the globe since, coming up on their 58th year of existence in 2026.