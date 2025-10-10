NEAL SCHON Says JONATHAN CAIN Has Quit JOURNEY To Focus On 'His Ministry'

JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon has revealed that keyboardist Jonathan Cain announced his departure from the band. He shared the news in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Late Thursday night (October 9),Schon wrote: "Jonathan Cain announced his farewell to JOURNEY tonight. I'm nowhere near done! JOURNEY has so much more life ahead! I'm sure we will have a great tour!"

After one of Schon's followers said that it was "a sad day" seeing Cain exit JOURNEY, Neal responded: "He wants to do his ministry."

Earlier this week, Cain has announced a new solo single, "No One Else", written in honor of right-wing American activist and influencer Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed in early September at a Utah college event in what has been called a political assassination.

Cain is a devout born-again Christian whose minister wife Paula White-Cain became the first female clergy member to pray at a presidential inauguration following U.S. president Donald Trump's latest victory and now serves as the first female primary spiritual adviser to a U.S. president.

Jonathan embraced faith-based music with 2016's "What God Wants To Hear" and released a Christmas LP, "Unsung Noel", the following year.

In 1976, Cain released his first solo record, "Windy City Breakdown". Three years later, he joined the band THE BABYS, and in 1980 became a member of JOURNEY, rounding out the songwriting genius behind the defining album "Escape".

Schon and Cain have publicly feuded over several issues, including Neal allegedly causing over $1 million in personal expenses to be charged to the band's shared American Express card and Schon demanding that Cain stop playing events for Trump.

Earlier this month, Schon said that "everything" was "cool" between him and Cain, adding that he has "had some great conversations with Jonathan lately and some great meetings with him for the first time in many years."

Back in December 2022, Schon blasted Cain as a "hypocrite" after the JOURNEY keyboardist performed the band's 1981 hit song "Don't Stop Believin'" at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property. Cain played the track with a backup chorus of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr.'s then-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

In the past, Schon has also publicly voiced his opposition to having JOURNEY's music associated with political or religious causes. Back in 2017, he derided Cain on social media after the keyboardist, singer Arnel Pineda and then-bassist Ross Valory were photographed with Trump in the White House.

In a 2017 video interview conducted in the studios of the radio station ONE FM 91.3, Cain could be heard saying: "We're not political; we don't get into politics. We try to stay in our lane, and I just think that's the best answer we can give you."