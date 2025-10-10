DANKO JONES Releases New Single 'Diamond In The Rough' Featuring MARTY FRIEDMAN

Toronto's hardest-hitting rock 'n' roll trio DANKO JONES is back with an explosive new single, "Diamond In The Rough", the latest cut from the band's upcoming album "Leo Rising", due out November 21, 2025 via Perception, a division of Reigning Phoenix Music and Sonic Unyon (Canada). The track is a high-voltage homage to classic KISS, supercharged by a blazing guest solo from former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman.

Directed by Patric Ulleaus, the "Diamond In The Rough" music video is a loose spoof on "Kiss Meets The Phantom Of The Park". Even though this a DANKO JONES song, the KISS cover band WICKED KISSER stepped in to lip sync in the accompanying music video. The song — not the video — features Friedman on lead guitar.

The "Diamond In The Rough" music video stars WICKED KISSER (Arnold Lindberg as Paul Stanley, Henke Hjälm as Gene Simmons, Jonas Dahlbom as Ace Frehley and Dennis Arpe as Peter Criss) and Danko Jones.

DANKO JONES's namesake frontman comments: "Channeling early KISS, this is a favorite of mine, especially with the one and only Marty Friedman on lead guitar!"

"Diamond In The Rough" channels the raw, unfiltered energy of 1970s arena rock. Friedman's fiery fretwork ignites the song, adding his unmistakable touch of guitar heroism that takes the band's signature power-trio sound into overdrive.

Following the adrenaline-fueled singles "What You Need", "Everyday Is Saturday Night" and today's release of "Diamond In The Rough", DANKO JONES's forthcoming studio offering "Leo Rising" promises to be a masterclass in sweat-soaked, no-nonsense rock — produced to perfection by longtime collaborator Eric Ratz. Packed with razor-sharp riffs, thunderous rhythms, and infectious hooks, the album reaffirms that DANKO JONES are keeping rock alive by doing it better than anyone else.

John Calabrese laid down bass tracks from Finland, Rich Knox flew to Toronto to record drums, and Danko worked with producer Eric Ratz in the same city to capture vocals and guitars. Despite recording separately once again, the band's chemistry is unmistakable. The result is pure DANKO JONES: tight, loud, and built for the stage.

"Leo Rising" may be their most electrifying and uplifting record yet — a jolt of high-octane rock made for packed clubs, open highways, and everything in between!

"Leo Rising" track listing:

01. What You Need

02. Diamond In The Rough

03. Everyday Is Saturday Night

04. I Love It Louder

05. I'm Going Blind

06. Hot Fox

07. It's A Celebration

08. Pretty Stuff

09. Gotta Let It Go

10. I Can't Stop

11. Too Slick For Love

Every time someone announces the death of rock 'n' roll, Canada's most incendiary power trio roll with the punches and keep rocking with maximum commitment to the cause. DANKO JONES is a three-piece rock 'n' roll band from Toronto. They never sleep. They sweat blood. And they are keeping rock alive by doing it better than anyone else.

On duty since 1996, these unstoppable road-hogs have devoted their lives to rousing the people with blistering, no-bullshit, all-action rock. They have rallied a global army of rock-hungry fans, and blown them away with a steady stream of explosive, anthem-packed albums and an absurd number of live shows. From early underground smashes like "We Sweat Blood" (2003) and "Sleep Is The Enemy" (2006),to the band's recent, triumphant triumvirate of "A Rock Supreme" (2019),"Power Trio" (2021) and "Electric Sounds" (2023]) DANKO JONES have been a relentless force for rock 'n' roll good, both in the studio and on the road. And they have absolutely no intention of stopping.

"You know what? I like the routine of recording, touring, writing, and repeat," states singer/guitarist Danko Jones himself. "I can do that till I'm dead! It may sound boring, but it's so hard for a band to achieve. I don't take this lightly. Also, it's a page out of the MOTÖRHEAD handbook so it works! Since 'Electric Sounds' we've been touring and touring. We managed to play in Mexico and Greece for the first time, and we even played Prince Edward Island, a province in Canada we'd never been to before. Other than that, it's been a life of gigs and writing more songs to play more gigs!"

Proving that their time was well spent, Danko, bassist John Calabrese and drummer Rich Knox have conjured yet another blazing banquet of nourishing rock goodness on their 12th studio record.

DANKO JONES is:

Danko Jones - vocals, guitars

John Calabrese - bass

Rich Knox - drums