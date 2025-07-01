NEFARIOUS Feat. Former And Current Members Of EXODUS, DEATH ANGEL, HIRAX And HEATHEN: 'Addicted To Power' Title Track Released

NEFARIOUS, the new California-based thrash metal band featuring Katon W. De Pena (HIRAX) on vocals, Rick Hunolt (EXODUS, DIEHUMANE) and Doug Piercy (HEATHEN, ANVIL CHORUS) on guitar, Tom Gears (BLIND ILLUSION, ANCIENT MARINER) on bass and Will Carroll (DEATH ANGEL) on drums, has released the official music video for its third single, "Addicted To Power". The song is the title track of NEFARIOUS's upcoming debut album, which is due on July 18, 2025 via Relentless "Metal" Records, with the collector vinyl available through Hectic/Bleeding Priest Records.

A ferocious anthem for the disillusioned and the defiant, "Addicted To Power" delivers razor-sharp riffs, breakneck rhythms, and politically charged lyrics that cut straight to the bone. With legendary thrash titans Hunolt and Piercy unleashing guitar fury, De Pena on vocals, secret weapon Gears on bass, and Carroll on the skins, NEFARIOUS blends classic old-school thrash intensity with a sophisticated edge.

The accompanying music video is a raw, performance piece filmed at Soundwave Studios in Oakland, California. The clip captures the essence of NEFARIOUS: unapologetic, unrelenting, and razor-focused on truth through sound.

This song is about the insatiable hunger for control and the destruction it leaves behind, a reflection of times we are all experiencing right now.

"Addicted To Power" follows previously released, critically praised tracks "Master Plan" and "One Nation Enslaved", which were made available earlier this spring.

The music for "Addicted To Power" was recorded at Subterranean Studio in Oakland, California and Pyramid Studio in San Francisco, California. It was mixed by Damien Rasmussen of Smoke And Mirrors Productions.

Leading the charge is De Pena, whose signature vocal attack sets the stage for a sonic onslaught. On guitars, the twin-axe assault is nothing short of legendary — Hunolt and Piercy unleash a relentless barrage of riffs and searing solos that define the essence of thrash metal's golden era while pushing its boundaries forward. Anchoring the chaos with a thunderous backbone is Gears, whose low-end power drives the band's relentless groove. Behind the kit, Carroll delivers a percussive assault that is both ferocious and exact, ensuring that every track hits with maximum impact.

Hunolt comments: "I'm so honored to be with this amazing group of dudes. About to release some old-school thrash on you mofos. It's long overdue, and I'm confident you guys will love it as much as we do. You, our metal brothers and sisters, deserve it. See you on the road. Let's fuckin go!!!"

De Pena adds: "We're not a band. We are a gang ready to crush skulls and make eardrums bleed ... Necks will be sore ...!!"

Piercy exclaims: "Let’s get ready to rage! We are really stoked to finally be able to release this stuff and discuss it. It's been under wraps for a while. More insane videos and shows are coming soon! We hope everybody enjoys this release as much as we had fun creating it, for you all!"

NEFARIOUS will make its live debut at the "Addicted To Power" album-release party on Saturday, July 19 at the DNA Lounge in San Francisco.

Together, NEFARIOUS crafts a sound that is both fierce and refined — a perfect balance of aggression and musicianship that speaks to the true spirit of thrash metal. With their explosive live performances and immersive new material on the horizon, metal fans worldwide should prepare for an unstoppable force. This is unpretentious thrash metal. This is NEFARIOUS!