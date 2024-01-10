NEIL PEART's Final Book, 'Silver Surfers', Due In May

Insight Editions has set a May 7, 2024 release date for "Silver Surfers", the final book from late RUSH drummer Neil Peart.

Peart shares one last love letter to his beloved classic car collection and gives readers a glimpse of his lifelong passion for cars in this extraordinary collection.

For Neil, cars were a lifelong passion. Now, in Peart's final work — a never-before-seen piece completed before his untimely passing in 2020 — he writes about his beloved "Silver Surfers" collection; the joy of collecting these exquisite, rare, and important sports cars, and the even bigger joy of driving them. He first traces the roots of his auto obsession, taking us back to where it all began, with a 1969 Lotus Europa; through the cars he bought when the band first made it big and even his first "family car," before taking us on a tour of the Silver Surfers themselves — a rare collection of the best sports cars from the 1960s. From a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 to a classic 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray, each is a gorgeous silver (with the exception of one: a black 1964 Shelby Cobra whose patina Neil loved so much he wrote, "I am not going to paint it").

Gorgeous images of the cars and photos curated by Neil himself accompany his warm, personal story of building the collection, the friends he made along the way, and what it was like to be behind the wheel of these classics. Neil’s final work is a love letter to these cars that meant so much to him, and to the passion of the road that fueled his life.

Widely considered one of the most innovative drummers in rock history, Peart was the backbone of the legendary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band RUSH. Neil's virtuosity behind the kit was equaled by his talent as the band’s lyricist. Affectionately dubbed "The Professor" by the fans, he tapped into his love and deep knowledge of poetry, literature, philosophy, and science to pen such classics as "The Spirit Of Radio", "Free Will" and the self-described autobiographical "Subdivisions" and "Limelight".

Neil's talent for the written word, passion for the open road, and desire to chronicle milestones in his life led to the publication of seven memoirs, including "Ghost Rider: Travels On The Healing Road", "Roadshow: Landscape With Drums" and "Traveling Music: Playing Back The Soundtrack To My Life And Times". Collaborating with Kevin J. Anderson, Neil also wrote the novel "Clockwork Angels", a fictionalization of RUSH's 2012 album of the same name, and a sequel, "Clockwork Lives". "Silver Surfers" is the final work of Neil's long and prolific writing career.

On January 7, 2020, Neil passed away after a private, three-and-a-half-year struggle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife Carrie and daughter Olivia.