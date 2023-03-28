  • facebook
NERVOSA Announces New Lineup, Shares 'Endless Ambition' Single

March 28, 2023

All-female thrash metal band NERVOSA has released a new song, titled "Endless Ambition". The track is accompanied by a music video and marks a new chapter and milestone in the group's history, as it shows NERVOSA with a revitalized new lineup.

Along with this blistering new offering, the marvelous force has finally lifted the veil on who will take over vocal duties on future releases. From now on, guitarist and founding member Prika Amaral will be the voice of NERVOSA. "Endless Ambition" acts as a first harbinger for everything that is about to come and shows the incredibly powerful attitude and talent of Amaral ruling in this new position. NERVOSA brings another novelty with the addition of the immensely talented and well experienced Michaela Naydenova on drums, Hel Pyre on bass and Helena Kotina on guitars.

Amaral says about becoming vocalist: "It was a huge challenge for me. It wasn't something I planned or expected, but after a second change of vocalist, I didn't want to go through these changes again, so I decided to face what a lot of people have said since the beginning of NERVOSA — that I should be vocalist. But, as I always heard from some people that I didn't have a technique, that the way I sang hurt my throat, I got carried away by that. Now, after studying vocal techniques for the last few months, I discovered that yes, I've always had the technique and feel comfortable facing this new journey, which I am enjoying a lot."

With their latest record, "Perpetual Chaos", NERVOSA not only secured its first charting positions at No. 18 on the German album charts, No. 6 on the U.S. Hard Music Albums and No. 9 on the US Top New Artist Albums charts, but also played some of Europe's biggest festivals such as Summer Breeze and Wacken Open Air.

NERVOSA 2023 is:

Prika Amaral - Vocals and guitars
Helena Kotina - Guitars
Hel Pyre - Bass
Michaela Naydenova - Drums

