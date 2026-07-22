NEUROSIS Collaborates With 'Firekeeper Alliance' On Short Film As Part Of Mission To Reduce Suicide

Firekeeper Alliance presents an original short film created in collaboration with the legendary NEUROSIS, bringing together their music, storytelling and young voices of the Blackfeet Nation.

At the heart of the project is the extraordinary work of filmmakers Jason Nix and Bobby Cochran, whose vision, creativity, and unwavering dedication transformed an ambitious idea into a powerful cinematic experience. Through countless hours of travel, filming, editing, and collaboration, they captured not only the breathtaking landscape of Blackfeet country, but the spirit of the people who call it home. Their artistry is a visual testament to the strength and power of this community.

The production also reflects the remarkable contributions of four amazing Browning Public Schools students who were deeply involved throughout every stage of the project. These incredible students served as actors, production assistants, location support, creative collaborators, and storytellers, working shoulder-to-shoulder with professional filmmakers and musicians. Their creativity, commitment, and lived experiences helped shape each aspect of the film, making it an authentic expression of youth leadership and community collaboration.

The film is set against two emotionally powerful tracks from NEUROSIS's "An Undying Love For A Burning World" album — "We Are Torn Wide Open" and "Mirror Deep". It tells the story of four young people from Browning confronted by a malevolent spirit, expertly played by the wildly creative Sim Schildt. Rather than facing this darkness alone, these protagonists ultimately confront the entity and find strength through connection and a sense of belonging, demonstrating Firekeeper Alliance's core belief that our greatest protection against suicide can be one another.

Charlie Speicher, director and founder of Firekeeper Alliance, states: "The film serves as both an artistic collaboration and a reflection of Firekeeper Alliance's mission to reduce suicide by strengthening the protective factors that sustain life. Through authentic human connection, we believe hope grows stronger when we stand together. This project represents what is possible when internationally respected artists, visionary filmmakers, educators, students, and the Blackfeet community unite around a shared purpose. We are deeply grateful to NEUROSIS, Jason Nix and Bobby Cochran, our student participants Haley Running Crane, David Fast Buffalo Horse, Reb Pollock and Paul Medicine Horse, Sim Schildt, Larry Ground and Lee Little Mustache and everyone who helped bring this vision to life. We hope this film reminds viewers that even in our darkest moments, we are never meant to walk alone. Keep the fire burning."

NEUROSIS's Steve Von Till comments: "We are humbled and honored to have our music associated with the mission of Firekeeper Alliance and deeply moved by the collective work of tall involved. We have always believed that this emotionally intense underground music has provided us with a sense of purpose, community, and has been a creative outlet to help us make sense of our place in the world. We stand with Firekeeper Alliance in their mission to build connection, celebrate resilience, and strengthen protective factors against suicide."

Watch the Firekeeper Alliance x NEUROSIS short film now below.

The return of NEUROSIS and surprise release of their first new album in a decade, "An Undying Love For A Burning World", tore a hole in the sky in March. The album immediately became fan favorite in the band's groundbreaking discography, heralded as one of the year's best immediately upon its release. With the album's unexpected release, the band also declared their return to the stage, announcing their first show in seven years at Fire In The Mountains, which takes place this week alongside SIXTEEN HORSEPOWER, ENSLAVED, BARONESS, YOB, AGALLOCH, THE RUINS OF BEVERAST and more.

Following Fire In The Mountains, NEUROSIS has been invited to play at Hellbender by The Orange Peel in Asheville, North Carolina on September 5, joining ACID BATH, MELVINS and KYLESA. NEUROSIS will also perform two very special homecoming shows at the historic Fillmore in San Francisco on October 16 and October 17, celebrating their return to the Bay Area where the band was formed.

Expect to see additional NEUROSIS live announcements over the weeks ahead.

"An Undying Love For A Burning World" was recorded by Scott Evans at Studio Litho in Seattle over three weekends last winter and mixed in three days just six weeks before release at Evans's Antisleep Audio in Oakland.

"An Undying Love For A Burning World" is available on LP in an array of variants, CD, cassette, and digital/streaming via Neurot Recordings.

Photo by Bobby Cochran