Nevada Governor Wants AC/DC To Play 2024 SUPER BOWL In Las Vegas

The 2024 Super Bowl will be held on February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada and Nevada governor Joe Lombardo says that he wants one legendary hard rock act to play the halftime show.

"AC/DC!" Lombardo answered, without hesitation, when he was asked whom he wants to see play the Super Bowl, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I was going to yell it out … But yeah, I'm serious. Bring 'em back."

Lombardo made his comments at the NFL and Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee press conference Wednesday at Vū Las Vegas production complex.

The headliner for next year's Super Bowl will be announced this fall.

National Football League (NFL) works with Jay-Z and Roc Nation on producing the show, with Apple Music as the primary sponsor for the show.

Only two Super Bowl halftime show performers have come even remotely close to being heavy metal: THE WHO in 2010 and AEROSMITH in 2001.

According to Sportscasting.com, the NFL considers popularity, music genre, and the artists' overall performance value choosing the performers for the halftime show. However, it's not the NFL that chooses who takes the stage. The league comes up with a short list, but the host cities pick the Super Bowl halftime performers.

Back in September 2019, Dee Snider slammed the NFL for hiring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl. After news of the NFL's choice of entertainment for that year's event started to make the rounds, the outspoken TWISTED SISTER frontman took to his Twitter to voice his displeasure. He wrote: "WTF!? @shakira and @jlo for this year's @nfl halftime show!? Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored. I guess we don't shake our ass enough!!"

He later clarified his views, adding: "My point about this years @NFL halftime show isn't a slight on @shakira or @JLo, it's frustration that week after week rock is the go to music during games but gets no respect when it comes to the Super Bowl! And I don't think I'm popular enough for that slot. But @Metallica..."

This was not the first time Snider had taken a shot at the NFL for failing to secure rock acts for the Super Bowl halftime show. Back in February 2019, Snider observed that the playlists at NFL stadiums everywhere for decades have played music by a number of hard rock and heavy metal acts, yet no metal band has ever performed at the halftime show. He proceeded to list songs by METALLICA, OZZY OSBOURNE, GUNS N' ROSES, TWISTED SISTER and QUEEN as some of the ones that are often blasted over the P.A .at NFL games.

"Hey @NFL! Your go-to songs at EVERY game are metal: Enter Sandman, Cum On Feel the Noise, Thunder, Crazy Train, We're Not Gonna Take It, We Are the Champions, Final Countdown, I Wanna Rock, We Will Rock You, Welcome to Jungle. NONE of those bands have EVER played half-time show!" he wrote at the time.

AC/DC is among the headliners on a bill of veteran rockers who will take to the stage in California October 6-8 at the 2023 edition of the Power Trip festival. Also set to appear at the Goldenvoice-produced three-day event at the Empire Polo Club In Indio, California are METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST and TOOL.

Power Trip will mark AC/DC's first concert since September 2016, when the band concluded a run of U.S. dates with GUNS N' ROSES' Axl Rose on vocals while Brian Johnson recovered from hearing loss.