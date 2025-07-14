Never-Completed Song From Late WARRANT Frontman JANI LANE, Recently Finished By JERRY DIXON, To See Light Of Day

According to a post on the Everything Jani Lane Facebook page, a special song late WARRANT frontman Jani Lane wrote but never completed has now been finished by WARRANT bassist Jerry Dixon and Frontiers Music Srl songwriters Giancarlo Floridia and David Julian, who have previously written for artists like LYNCH MOB, Ace Frehley, GIANT, Robin McAuley and more. The newly completed track will "get a worldwide release," according to the post, with more information to be made available soon.

In a February 2025 interview with Mark Strigl, Dixon spoke about WARRANT's plan to release new music. He said: "We're kind of thinking and probably implementing kind of like a box set of things we have with Jani, unreleased stuff. We have maybe a song from a demo. We've got, like, nine records that [the rights] have come back to us over the years. So we wanna do some sort of box set with some new music as well, but also include all of WARRANT — Jani years, Jaime St. James years, 'Born Again', 'Rockaholic', all of [it]."

Asked if there are "numerous tracks" with Jani Lane that have not been released, Jerry said: "There actually are hardly any, but there's a few that we got back that we're working on finding. There's a lot of things that happened with the legality of stuff, but there are a couple diamonds that we have found. But we released everything with him. We never did anything just to go do it. If we were gonna record, it was a purpose — it was for a soundtrack or a record. So, you pretty much have 99.9 percent of everything out that we've done."

Elaborating on what might be included on the aforementioned box set, Jerry said: "Like, say we're writing and we're recording with Jani and he's talking, but it's not a finished song yet. So it may be something that entails video. We're sharing all that stuff. The making of 'Dog Eat Dog', we have a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff of that record that nobody's ever seen."

Regarding WARRANT guitarist Joey Allen's comment from October 2024 that he and his bandmates were collecting footage for a possible documentary, Jerry said: "Yeah, we have that in the works too, but it's a lot of speculation and people have ideas, but who's doing the work? So we'll figure it all out. But, yeah, I think it's time to do that and not give everything away on social media for free and just let people steal it and take it and molest it. And it's disgusting. We wanna put something out that people can take home and enjoy, like the old days."

Lane died in August 2011 at age 47. Paramedics found his body in a Comfort Inn motel room in Woodland Hills, California, which is near Los Angeles. Lane had battled alcohol abuse for years.

Lane recorded several albums with WARRANT in late 1980s and early 1990s but left the group several times. The band's seventh studio LP, "Born Again", was released in 2006 and featured Jaime St. James as the lead singer. In 2008, Lane returned to WARRANT temporarily and toured with the group. In September that year, WARRANT announced that Jani had left again. The band replaced him with Robert Mason and released its eighth studio album, "Rockaholic", in 2011 and "Louder Harder Faster" in 2017.