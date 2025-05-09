New AC/DC Documentary Explores Band's Early History In Sydney

New AC/DC Documentary Explores Band's Early History In SydneyMay 9, 2025
Tom Compagnoni, a a Sydney, Australia-based video producer and editor with nearly 20 years' experience making documentaries and features for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, HuffPost Australia and AAP, has released his latest video — a 30-minute documentary that dives into AC/DC's early history in Sydney.
"Exploring AC/DC's Forgotten Sydney: Lost Landmarks Of Rock History", which can be seen below, is a personal journey across the city, visiting the spots where the band rehearsed, gigged, recorded and grew up — from their first show at Chequers to the house in Burwood where Angus and Malcolm Young learned to play guitar (since bulldozed to make way for a tower block).
It's not just a rock history tour — it's also a look at how Sydney has largely ignored, and in some cases outright demolished, the sites tied to its biggest cultural export. Tom compares that to places like Liverpool, which honor their musical legends at every corner.
Official video description from Tom Compagnoni: "AC/DC are one of the biggest rock bands of all time — and they were born in Sydney. While Burwood Council has recently commissioned a fantastic mural honouring Angus and Malcolm Young, across the rest of the city there are still no statues, plaques, or major recognitions of the band's legacy. In fact, some of the most significant landmarks tied to their story are being neglected — or even demolished.
"In this documentary, I go on a personal journey across Sydney to uncover the forgotten landmarks of AC/DC's history — from their first rehearsals in Newtown to early gigs, recording sessions, and Malcolm Young's final resting place.
"Along the way, I reflect on how Sydney's treatment of AC/DC compares to the way other cities celebrate their rock icons — specifically Liverpool in the UK, which I recently visited on a personal pilgrimage to BEATLES landmarks.
"Whether you're a hardcore AC/DC fan or simply love music history, this deep dive uncovers stories, places, and sounds that deserve to be remembered."
Chapters:
00:00 AC/DC's legacy: Why they matter
02:05 The Newtown rehearsal room where AC/DC formed
05:06 Visiting Liverpool: How the Beatles are honoured
06:37 Victoria Park: Angus debuts the schoolboy look
08:45 Haymarket gig: A classic Sydney AC/DC moment
09:53 Chequers nightclub: AC/DC's first show
11:57 EMI 301: Recording AC/DC's first single
13:24 Albert Studios: The sound of Aussie rock
15:00 St Mary's Cathedral: Malcolm Young's farewell
16:00 Hampton Court: AC/DC's first live recording
16:32 Cronulla Theatre: Filming Can I Sit Next to You Girl
19:25 Burwood: AC/DC's childhood home
23:39 Angus & Malcolm mural on Burleigh Street
24:55 Burwood Public School: Angus in uniform
26:23 Let There Be Rock church location
29:12 Malcolm Young's grave at Waverley Cemetery
31:40 Gone but not forgotten
Malcolm died in 2017, with Angus still touring and recording with AC/DC to this day.
Malcolm died from effects of dementia at age 64.
In December 2014, Malcolm revealed he had dementia which forced him to retire from AC/DC. His nephew Stevie Young stepped into Malcolm's position.
Angus later said that he realized during the recording of the band's 2008 album "Black Ice" that his brother's faculties were impaired.
Angus is the only remaining original member of AC/DC. He is joined in the band's current lineup by Stevie, longtime singer Brian Johnson, drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney.