New AC/DC Documentary Explores Band's Early History In Sydney

Tom Compagnoni, a a Sydney, Australia-based video producer and editor with nearly 20 years' experience making documentaries and features for The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, HuffPost Australia and AAP, has released his latest video — a 30-minute documentary that dives into AC/DC's early history in Sydney.

"Exploring AC/DC's Forgotten Sydney: Lost Landmarks Of Rock History", which can be seen below, is a personal journey across the city, visiting the spots where the band rehearsed, gigged, recorded and grew up — from their first show at Chequers to the house in Burwood where Angus and Malcolm Young learned to play guitar (since bulldozed to make way for a tower block).

It's not just a rock history tour — it's also a look at how Sydney has largely ignored, and in some cases outright demolished, the sites tied to its biggest cultural export. Tom compares that to places like Liverpool, which honor their musical legends at every corner.

Official video description from Tom Compagnoni: "AC/DC are one of the biggest rock bands of all time — and they were born in Sydney. While Burwood Council has recently commissioned a fantastic mural honouring Angus and Malcolm Young, across the rest of the city there are still no statues, plaques, or major recognitions of the band's legacy. In fact, some of the most significant landmarks tied to their story are being neglected — or even demolished.

"In this documentary, I go on a personal journey across Sydney to uncover the forgotten landmarks of AC/DC's history — from their first rehearsals in Newtown to early gigs, recording sessions, and Malcolm Young's final resting place.

"Along the way, I reflect on how Sydney's treatment of AC/DC compares to the way other cities celebrate their rock icons — specifically Liverpool in the UK, which I recently visited on a personal pilgrimage to BEATLES landmarks.

"Whether you're a hardcore AC/DC fan or simply love music history, this deep dive uncovers stories, places, and sounds that deserve to be remembered."

Chapters:

00:00 AC/DC's legacy: Why they matter

02:05 The Newtown rehearsal room where AC/DC formed

05:06 Visiting Liverpool: How the Beatles are honoured

06:37 Victoria Park: Angus debuts the schoolboy look

08:45 Haymarket gig: A classic Sydney AC/DC moment

09:53 Chequers nightclub: AC/DC's first show

11:57 EMI 301: Recording AC/DC's first single

13:24 Albert Studios: The sound of Aussie rock

15:00 St Mary's Cathedral: Malcolm Young's farewell

16:00 Hampton Court: AC/DC's first live recording

16:32 Cronulla Theatre: Filming Can I Sit Next to You Girl

19:25 Burwood: AC/DC's childhood home

23:39 Angus & Malcolm mural on Burleigh Street

24:55 Burwood Public School: Angus in uniform

26:23 Let There Be Rock church location

29:12 Malcolm Young's grave at Waverley Cemetery

31:40 Gone but not forgotten

Malcolm died in 2017, with Angus still touring and recording with AC/DC to this day.

Malcolm died from effects of dementia at age 64.

In December 2014, Malcolm revealed he had dementia which forced him to retire from AC/DC. His nephew Stevie Young stepped into Malcolm's position.

Angus later said that he realized during the recording of the band's 2008 album "Black Ice" that his brother's faculties were impaired.

Angus is the only remaining original member of AC/DC. He is joined in the band's current lineup by Stevie, longtime singer Brian Johnson, drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney.