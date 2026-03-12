LACUNA COIL's ANDREA FERRO On Splitting Lead Vocals With CRISTINA SCABBIA: 'It Gives Us A Certain Flexibility'

In a new interview with Scott Davidson of Chicago's Rebel Radio 92.5 FM, Andrea Ferro spoke about LACUNA COIL's most distinct and dominant feature — the dual vocals of Ferro and Cristina Scabbia. Asked how he and Cristina decide who is going to sing which part when they are working on new music, Andrea said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, usually that's an open process. Obviously we have also managed to learn how to do it better along the way, because also for us in the beginning to have two lead vocalists, it wasn't always easy. Sometimes you can have range problems because maybe sometimes stuff that a certain tuning that fits Cristina maybe won't fit as well my voice, or the other way around. Or sometimes there's a part that needs more of a push into heaviness, while some other part needs more of a happy chorus. So, obviously, we have to learn how to balance the two very different voices, and I think we have managed to accomplish a very good result, especially in the last years."

Andrea continued: "Obviously, the more we do it, the more we learn. But usually it's always about what fits best for the part. If it's a groovy, heavy part, then probably it's gonna be me singing and doing the more powerful vocals, or if it's more of the melodic or bombastic, big epic chorus, it's gonna be Cristina obviously. So it's quite interesting. And it gives us a lot of options, obviously, in our musical style, to be heavy, to be epic, to be more dark. So it gives us a certain flexibility to work with different styles of songs. And maybe that also gives us a bit more of longevity in a way, in terms that we can also push different aspects of the band. Like on the recent records, we've been pushing a bit more on the heavy side, while in the past we did more of the gothic, more of the epic chorus kind of songs. So we like to experiment in different directions for the band, to keep it fresh for the listeners, but also for ourselves. So this [two-singer arrangement] kind of helps us have a certain longevity, I would say. But it's quite a democratic process. Sometimes it's also Marco ['Maki' Coti-Zelati], our bass player, which is the main songwriter for the band, sometimes he is also coming up with some ideas and parts that he wants us to sing in a specific way. So it's very open. We always try to work best for the song. It doesn't have to be [a] 50% [split between Cristina and me] all the time. It can be more of Cristina, more of myself. It depends what direction the music is going, what direction the song is going. So it's very open. There's not much ego involved in the songwriting."

LACUNA COIL's 2026 "Sleepless Empire" U.S. tour will kick off later this month. Joining LACUNA COIL on the trek will be special guests ESCAPE THE FATE, as well as VOWWS (March 24 - April 13) and AXTY (April 15 - April 29). The tour is set to start in New York on March 24 and conclude in Albany on May 1.

LACUNA COIL's latest album, "Sleepless Empire", came out in February 2025 via Century Media Records. Inspiration to create the LP came during the sessions for "Comalies XX" (2022),the acclaimed remake of LACUNA COIL's breakthrough third record "Comalies".

In October 2024, Italian guitarist/producer Daniele Salomone confirmed that he has joined LACUNA COIL as the replacement for the band's longtime guitarist Diego Cavallotti.

Salomone made his live debut with LACUNA COIL on August 4, 2024 at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Râșnov, Romania.

In June 2024, LACUNA COIL announced Cavallotti's departure. Diego, who joined LACUNA COIL in 2016, initially as a fill-in guitarist following the exit of Marco "Maus" Biazzi, later said in a social media post that "this decision is not the result of my dissatisfaction or desire to explore new opportunities."

Cavallotti and Salomone played together in the Italian metal band INVERNO, which released its debut album, "Stasis", in December 2023.