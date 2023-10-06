New EDDIE VAN HALEN 1978 FUNKO Pop! Rocks Limited-Edition Vinyl Figure Released

The popular vinyl collectible company Funko — best known for its big-headed Pop! figures — has announced the release of a new Pop! Rocks figure of Eddie Van Halen. Guitar god and musical icon Eddie Van Halen is immortalized once again with his second Funko Pop! vinyl figure.

Available as a Funko shop-exclusive limited edition, the 1978 EVH Funko Pop! perfectly captures young Eddie Van Halen on VAN HALEN's first world tour — happily tapping away on his black-and-white original "Franky" guitar.

The new Eddie Van Halen Funko Pop! measures approximately 3.65 inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.

Other artists who have gotten the Pop! treatment in the past include KISS, IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, DEF LEPPARD, Rob Zombie, SLIPKNOT, SLAYER, GHOST, MOTÖRHEAD, PANTERA and Joan Jett.

A Funko vinyl Pop! figure, or popularly known as a "Pop!", is packaged carefully inside a box with a transparent front. The figurine is made out of vinyl and may come as a bobblehead.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko designs, sources and distributes merchandise based on some of the world’s most coveted licenses across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares, NFTs, vinyl records, posters and accessories.

Funko products are created for consumers who seek tangible ways to identify and connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

The company was founded in 1998 by Mike Becker who started Funko as a bobblehead company; The company was sold in 2004 to Brian Mariotti who then introduced the iconic Funko Pop! figures.

Funko reportedly lost $75.7 million dollars between the second quarter of last year and the second quarter of 2023. It cut 258 jobs in 2022 and this year announced plans to eliminate 180 more.

Funko continues to invest in the music vertical with Pop! Rocks, Pop! Albums, Gold and most recently, announced a co-branded retail store with Snoop Dogg, Tha Dogg House.