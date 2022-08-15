NEW FOUND GLORY Guitarist CHAD GILBERT Diagnosed With Tumor In The Spine

Guitarist Chad Gilbert of the long-running pop-punk band NEW FOUND GLORY has been diagnosed with a new tumor in the spine.

Gilbert's latest health setback comes less than a year after he was diagnosed with pheochromocytoma, a rare type of tumor that develops in the adrenal glands, small glands on the top of the kidneys. A week after his December 2021 diagnosis, the now-41-year-old musician underwent successful surgery to remove the tumor and declared in late January that he was "cancer free".

Earlier today (Monday, August 15),Chad released the following statement via social media: "Dear friends! Was having really intense bad back pain on tour (which can happen from jumping around carrying a heavy guitar). I flew home early for an MRI. Unfortunately we found a new Pheochromocytoma tumor in the 12th vertebrae of my spine pinching on my nerve bad. I'll be headed into surgery tomorrow to get almost all of it out then hit what's left with some fancy radiation. Scary stuff but it's all about the little wins.

"Each day we've been having fun in the hospital and feel lucky with so many things and God's timing with all of this. If I didn't go on tour and inflame my tumor, I wouldn't have known early enough it was there! Then my band's love and support got me home to get scanned. Knowing me, if pain is making me not play a show, it's bad. We also discovered I have some very tiny nodules on my lungs but my amazing team feel very confident that it's manageable and at an early stage compared to where I was last time. My vitals and heart are great this time. Moving forward with today's amazing technology, I can be on a lifelong treatment that just keeps it all at bay. Like living with an illness but it's not life-threatening. I no longer have to guess if it will return and can just relax.

"So I ask for all the prayers, hopes, fingers crossed, or whatever you do for people you care about in times like these. For my rock solid angel of a wife @lisacimorelli and our beautiful dream of a baby, Lily Gilbert. Hoping to be home recovering Friday or Saturday!

"For everyone out there struggling with intense health issues and disease. I'm right there with you. Do your best to make the most of it and try not to waste too much time on fear. Process your emotions but no one's time is ever certain, with or without good health. We are all the same. Try to love and impact where you're at and what's around you and look for the depth of the people around you. See how incredible it is that all these people have been on their own journeys and are now connected to you for some reason. From doctors to nurses to the person cleaning your hospital room, everyone's story is impactful.

"Much love to everyone out there! Can't wait to be back out. See you soon!"

Last year's pheochromocytoma diagnosis was not Gilbert's first cancer scare. Back in 2010, he underwent thyroid surgery to remove a suspicious lump. While he was recovering from that operation, guitarist Anthony Raneri of BAYSIDE stepped in for Gilbert on NEW FOUND GLORY's tour.

In December 2021, NEW FOUND GLORY gave fans an early Christmas gift — a holiday album, "December's Here", out now via Hopeless Records. NEW FOUND GLORY helped fans get into the holiday spirit with eleven original songs, including singles "Somber Christmas" and "Holiday Records".

Earlier in 2021, NEW FOUND GLORY released a new deluxe album, "Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!!""Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!!" featured six new songs that the band wrote and recorded during the pandemic, including singles "Backseat" and "The Last Redeye".

NEW FOUND GLORY is Gilbert, Jordan Pundik (lead vocals),Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).