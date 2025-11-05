NEW FOUND GLORY Releases New Single 'Treat Yourself' From Upcoming 'Listen Up!' Album

Fresh off the announcement of the band's highly anticipated new album "Listen Up!", NEW FOUND GLORY has shared a new single, "Treat Yourself". The third track to be released from "Listen Up!" , "Treat Yourself" is a fast-paced song about being kinder to yourself in the face of hard times. Watch the "Treat Yourself" visualizer below.

"This is a fast more West Coast punk-style song," shares guitarist Chad Gilbert. "It's about how people are very hard on themselves when it comes to mistakes and failure and how a lot of that is put on by false expectations of the world and people around you."

He continues: "People seem to forget about the hard times they already have been through and conquered in their past, which should be a reminder that they are capable of getting through tough times. A reminder that we are our own worst enemies at times and we have to give ourselves a break. We gotta treat our own selves better."

"Listen Up!" is set to be released on February 20, 2026 via Pure Noise Records. The band's first full-length in nearly six years, "Listen Up!" is a collection of songs about resilience and hope through hard times.

NEW FOUND GLORY spent last summer on the "Supercharged: Worldwide In '25" tour with THE OFFSPRING and JIMMY EAT WORLD, before performing at the Epcot International Food And Wine Festival. They also recently wrapped up a U.K. headline tour with special guests REAL FRIENDS and KOYO. They'll be heading to Australia later this year for Good Things festival, and next year fans in Indonesia can catch them at Hammersonic 2026.

It's been decades since NEW FOUND GLORY's likeness was chiseled onto pop-punk's Mount Rushmore, but as the quartet, formed in Coral Springs, Florida, in 1997, approach their landmark 30th anniversary, they still have a lot to say.

"We wanted to make something that really focused on how lucky we are," NEW FOUND GLORY guitarist Chad Gilbert explains of "Listen Up!", the band's eleventh studio album and first release for Pure Noise Records. "We've all gone through serious stuff in our lives, and I think the lyrics on this record are more meaningful and purposeful than ever. It's a positive outlet that hopefully keeps people going."

The album's spirit is indeed a testament to resilience, shaped not only by Gilbert's ongoing battle with an aggressive metastatic cancer but also the ever-evolving dynamic between him and his bandmates — vocalist Jordan Pundik, bassist Ian Grushka and drummer Cyrus Bolooki — as they continue to push each other creatively. It's the same full-hearted sentiment that colored their 2023 acoustic EP, "Make The Most Of It", here delivered in three-minute bursts of the band's trademark pop-punk sound: the shiny melodies that launched them on to "TRL" in the early 2000s, the ghosts of the tight-knit punk and hardcore scenes they came up in as teenagers.

That kinetic energy informed "Listen Up!" from its earliest stages of the writing process, with Bolooki and Grushka traveling to Gilbert's Nashville-area home to flesh out the songs the guitarist had been crafting. Sitting face to face with their instruments, the three fell into a rhythm of workshopping and arranging together, leaning into a riff-first mentality that harkened back to iconic songs like "My Friends Over You" and "All Downhill From Here" in what Bolooki calls a musical return to form.

At this stage in their decorated career, NEW FOUND GLORY's goals are straightforward: keep inspiring the next generation of artists and continue writing songs that help their audience — and themselves — find strength, courage, and joy. The band has come a long way from their humble South Florida beginnings, as detailed on the "Listen Up!" standout "Beer And Blood Stains", a nostalgic riff-factory detailing the band's early battle scars at local clubs, where danger meant more than catching a stray elbow in the swirl of a circle pit. "Looking back, was it fun or crime?" Pundik muses on the track before elevating the album's simple-yet-profound mission statement: "It's good to be alive."

"Listen Up!" track listing:

01. Boom Roasted

02. 100%

03. Laugh It Off

04. A Love Song

05. Beer and Blood Stains

06. Medicine

07. Treat Yourself

08. Dream Born Again

09. You Got This

10. Frankenstein's Monster

