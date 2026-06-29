New Fundraiser Launched For GWAR Founding Member CHUCK VARGA Who Is Battling Cancer

Chuck Varga, a founding member of GWAR and the man behind The Sexecutioner from 1985 to 2022, is currently battling cancer. Chuck and his wife, Bambi, are facing tremendous medical, financial, and personal challenges as they navigate this difficult chapter together.

GWAR has created a fundraiser to help cover the mounting expenses associated with Chuck's care, including cancer treatments, hospice care, specialized medical equipment, and additional nursing support. It will also help offset the cost of maintaining their Brooklyn apartment while Bambi has stepped away from work to care for Chuck full-time.

Funds raised will help ensure Chuck receives the care, comfort, and dignity he deserves while also providing much-needed support to Bambi as she manages the financial burdens that have come with Chuck's illness and the challenges that lie ahead.

As part of the fundraiser, fans will have access to exclusive Chuck Varga merchandise created specifically for this campaign, including a brand new t-shirt featuring artwork by Chuck himself. These limited-edition items give supporters a chance to contribute directly while owning a unique piece of GWAR history.

In addition, fans will have the opportunity to bid on The Sexecutioner's Axe, the legendary weapon wielded by Chuck's iconic GWAR character for nearly four decades. This one-of-a-kind piece of GWAR history will be offered to the highest bidder, with all proceeds benefiting Chuck and Bambi.

For more than four decades, Chuck has been an integral part of the GWAR family and helped shape the band's legacy from its earliest days. Through his work as a performer, artist, creator, and founding member, he helped build one of the most unique and enduring acts in heavy music history. His creativity, humor, and dedication have left an indelible mark on generations of fans, artists, and misfits around the world.

GWAR's Bob Gorman, a.k.a. Bonesnapper, said: "Chuck Varga's contributions to the GWAR and Slave Pit collective are enormous. The influence of his illustrations, character designs, performances, and artistic vision can still be felt throughout GWAR today. Chuck's over-the-top underground art aesthetic helped define an entire universe and inspired generations of artists and fans around the world. His legacy will remain with us forever, and we hope this fundraiser not only helps support Chuck and Bambi during this difficult time but also serves as a celebration of everything Chuck has given to GWAR and its community."

Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 42 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.