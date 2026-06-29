Swedish Rockers EASY ACTION, Featuring Ex-EUROPE Guitarist KEE MARCELLO, Sign With FRONTIERS MUSIC SRL

Swedish hard rockers EASY ACTION have released a new single and accompanying music video, "Dazed", their first track for Frontiers Music Srl.

EASY ACTION lead singer Tommy Nilsson says: "'Dazed' is about living in the post-truth era with fact-spinning politicians and deep-faking A.I. in a synthetic reality when you no longer can believe your eyes, nor your ears. It's been worth the wait, I promise!"

EASY ACTION was formed in 1983 and got signed by Warner Bros. legend Seymour Stein to Sire Records, thus becoming the first Swedish hard rock band ever to sign a U.S. major label deal. Their eponymous debut album was released in 1984. In 1986 they released the AOR cult classic "That Makes One" which gained numerous chart positions with the songs "Talk Of The Town" and "In The Middle Of Nowhere". This led to multiple offers from U.S. major labels, but when guitarist Kee Marcello quit after an offer to join the band EUROPE in late 1986, the band split up shortly after.

After the breakup, Nilsson embarked on a hugely successful solo career in Sweden while Marcello did three world tours, performed and co-wrote songs on two multimillion-selling albums with EUROPE. In 2019 EASY ACTION got back together for a hugely well-received reunion concert at Sweden Rock Festival. The massive response from the audience and the relit fire in the band inspired them to start working on new material.

2026 marks the 40th anniversary of "That Makes One", which calls for celebration with a new studio album coming soon, and a festival tour.

"Dazed" is a perfect example of their newly crafted sound, adding prog influences to their signature AOR sound, bringing it into the future and beyond.

EASY ACTION 2026 is:

Tommy Nilsson - lead vocals

Kee Marcello - guitars, keyboards and backing vocals

Chris Lind - guitars

Björn Höglund - drums, backing vocals

Nalle Påhlsson - bass

Jörgen Ingeström – keyboards

Back in the 1980s, EASY ACTION reportedly took legal action against POISON for allegedly "stealing" the chorus to the EASY ACTION song "We Go Rocking" for the POISON U.S. smash-hit "I Want Action". EASY ACTION was said to have been awarded a financial settlement in the case.

Photo credit: Mats Vassfjord