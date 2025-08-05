New IRON MAIDEN Drummer SIMON DAWSON: 'I Can't Say How Much I Appreciate The Support I've Had From The Fans'

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN have released a video message thanking fans for coming out to see them on the spring/summer 2025 European leg of the band's "Run For Your Lives" world tour. The trek, which launched on May 27 in Budapest, Hungary and concluded on August 2 in Warsaw, Poland, marked MAIDEN's first run of shows with new drummer Simon Dawson, who replaced the group's longtime drummer Nicko McBrain last December.

In the video, which can be seen below, Simon said: "What can I say? It's been an incredible tour. Obviously, my first tour with MAIDEN. I mean, I can't say how much I appreciate the support I've had from the fans. You've been absolutely incredible to me. I couldn't wish for more."

The now-73-year-old McBrain, whose real name is Michael Henry McBrain, announced his retirement on December 7, 2024 in a statement on MAIDEN's web site and social media. He also said that night's concert at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil would mark his final show with the legendary rock band.

Dawson is a former session drummer and MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris's longtime bandmate in BRITISH LION.

In January 2023, Nicko was at his home in Boca Raton when he suffered a stroke with partial paralysis.

When Nicko first went public with his stroke in August 2023, the drummer said in a statement that the episode left him "paralyzed" down one side of his body and "worried" that his career with the band was over.

Five years ago, McBrain was diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer and opened up about it in a single interview in 2021 but otherwise kept it mostly under wraps. The musician received his cancer diagnosis after undergoing an endoscopy at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University Of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine. Within a week, McBrain's cancer was surgically removed and he now gets check-ups every few months to make sure the cancer hasn't returned.

Despite the fact that he was stepping away from touring, McBrain said that he would remain closely connected to IRON MAIDEN and continue to be involved in "a variety of projects" with the band, while also focusing on personal ventures and his existing businesses.

On December 8, 2024, IRON MAIDEN announced Dawson as its new touring drummer.

On June 28, IRON MAIDEN performed at the London Stadium, home of West Ham Football Club — the team that MAIDEN founder and bassist Steve Harris has supported throughout his life, and with whom IRON MAIDEN has a long and storied history. This concert in front of an estimated 70,000-75,000 fans was the first time that IRON MAIDEN had performed on the club's hallowed turf. A true homecoming show — with Harris, MAIDEN guitarists Dave Murray and Adrian Smith and McBrain all born in the surrounding area — it was also the biggest U.K. venue the band had ever headlined outside of its festival appearances.

In May, MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood took to the band's web site to share a post titled "Put away your phones and get ready to Run For Your Lives!" in which he urged fans to experience the shows "in the moment" rather than on smaller screens at a later date.

"We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens," Smallwood wrote. "The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concertgoers.

"We feel that the passion and involvement of our fans at shows really makes them special, but the phone obsession has now got so out of hand that it has become unnecessarily distracting especially to the band. I hope fans understand this and will be sensible in severely limiting the use of their phone cameras out of respect for the band and their fellow fans."