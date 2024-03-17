  • facebook
New Lineup Of KINGDOM COME Performs Live For First Time (Video)

March 17, 2024

The new lineup of KINGDOM COME — featuring original guitarists Danny Stag and Rick Steier, and bassist Johnny B. Frank, along with the band's latest additions, vocalist Ezekiel "Zeke" Kaplan and drummer Matt Muckle — played its first two shows on March 15 at The Lamp Theater in Irwin, Pennsylvania and on March 16 at The Mercury Music Lounge in Lakewood, Ohio. Fan-filmed video of the performances can be seen below. (Note: Steier sat out the concerts for reasons that have not been disclosed.)

In a February 2024 interview with "The Pennsylvania Rock Show", Muckle stated about KINGDOM COME's current formation: "We started rehearsing back in August in search of a new frontman. And we auditioned a bunch of guys and we found some great singers and maybe some that weren't so great. So we've been working a little bit to get this up and going, and so we found a new guy. He's amazing. His name is Zeke Kaplan, and he's from L.A. A 29-year-old kid, man. He's like [ex-MÖTLEY CRÜE singer] John Corabi on 'Hooligan's Holiday' meets [CINDERELLA's] Tom Keifer and he plays rhythm guitar. He's just an animal. And no one will ever replace [original KINGDOM COME singer] Lenny [Wolf], 'cause he was the best singer, to me, as a kid. When I had KINGDOM COME posters on my walls, I just knew he was special, man. I knew that dude was no joke. I think he's one of the best rock singers that ever walked on stage, in my opinion. But this new dude is killing it. We're super excited. And, yeah, we're ready to go play some shows do some touring."

Last month, singer Keith St John announced his departure from KINGDOM COME after a five-year run with the band.

St John joined KINGDOM COME in 2018 after Wolf opted not to be involved in the group's reunion alongside drummer James Kottak, Stag, Steier and Frank.

St John's exit from KINGDOM COME came just a month after Kottak died at the age of 61.

Earlier last month, Stag, Steier and Frank launched a new web site at kingdomcomerockband.com where they revealed that they will carry on under the KINGDOM COME banner with the addition of Kaplan and Muckle.

The all-new KINGDOM COME is promising "a new album" and "a brand-new live tour" for later in 2024.

Regarding the split with St John, KINGDOM COME wrote: "KINGDOM COME has decided to part ways with vocalist Keith St John in order to allow him to devote more time to BURNING RAIN, 'Raiding The Rock Vault', and his solo projects. We sincerely wish him only the best, and thank him for his invaluable contributions to getting KINGDOM COME back up and running again in 2018."

Kottak, who was open about his battle with alcoholism, died on January 9. No cause of death has been given.

KINGDOM COME had used a different drummer, SLAUGHTER's Blas Elias, instead of James for most of the band's shows in the last year and a half due to Kottak's deteriorating health.

KINGDOM COME's most recent touring lineup consisted of St John and Elias alongside Stag, Steier and Frank.

Kottak's daughter Tobi told TMZ her father passed away in Louisville, where he lived until 1987, although further details about the exact circumstances weren't immediately available.

In addition to SCORPIONS and KINGDOM COME, Kottak had toured with such bands as WARRANT and even DIO for a short run. James was also involved in various other projects, including the 1990s band KRUNK in which he sang lead vocals and played guitar.

Kottak was married to Athena Lee, the sister of MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee, from 1996 to 2010.

Intro Kingdom Come

Posted by Samantha Steele on Friday, March 15, 2024

Kingdom Come

Posted by Samantha Steele on Friday, March 15, 2024

Kingdom Come

Posted by Samantha Steele on Friday, March 15, 2024

Kingdom Come

Posted by Samantha Steele on Friday, March 15, 2024

Kingdom Come

Posted by Samantha Steele on Friday, March 15, 2024

Kingdom Come

Posted by Samantha Steele on Friday, March 15, 2024

Kingdom Come

Posted by Samantha Steele on Friday, March 15, 2024

Kingdom Come

Posted by Samantha Steele on Friday, March 15, 2024

I love playing this tune! 🤘🏻😝
Thanks to all the came out for this weeks Kingdom Come shows . And For the rest you who did not come out and support us, i I hope you all choke on green beer today👊🏻😂! Happy St. Patrick’s Day💚✅❤️

Posted by Matt Muckle on Sunday, March 17, 2024

