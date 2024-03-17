Watch: WARREN DEMARTINI Performs RATT Classics At March 2024 'Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp' In Los Angeles

Video of RATT guitarist Warren DeMartini playing the band's classic songs "You're In Love" and "Way Cool Jr." at this weekend's (March 14-17) Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in Los Angeles, California can be seen below.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is where rockstars mentor campers for the week, and then the campers get to perform in famous Los Angeles venues. Run by David Fishof, the four-day event involves hours of rehearsal, live performance and studio recording and gives fans a chance to feel like rock stars as well.

Other musicians who have taken part in previous installments of the camp, serving as mentors, include Roger Daltrey of THE WHO, Bret Michaels of POISON, Steven Tyler of AEROSMITH and Bill Wyman of THE ROLLING STONES.

RATT exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of "Out Of The Cellar". Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, lead single "Round And Round" hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Out Of The Cellar" reached No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with "Back For More" and "Wanted Man". RATT started the tour as an opening act, but by the end of the tour had climbed to arena headliner.

RATT returned in 1985 with its second full-length album, "Invasion Of Your Privacy". Certified double platinum and also reaching No. 7 on the Billboard 200, "Invasion Of Your Privacy" also featured the classics "Lay It Down" (No. 40 on Billboard Hot 100) and "You're In Love".

"Dancing Undercover" followed in 1986 as RATT toured North America with a then-brand new Los Angeles band called POISON as the opening act. Lead single "Dance" hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with "Slip Of The Lip", while "Body Talk" was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film "The Golden Child". "Dancing Undercover" became RATT's third consecutive platinum album and reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

1988's "Reach For The Sky" saw RATT return to the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 album charts, peaking at No. 17. Driven by the bluesy hit and MTV favorite "Way Cool Jr.", "Reach For The Sky" was also certified platinum and became RATT's fourth album in a row to move well over a million copies. "I Want A Woman" was also a successful single and the video captured the excitement and energy of RATT live.

RATT released its last full-length record of the Atlantic era, "Detonator", in 1990. Music was changing, but "Detonator" was still a success, peaking at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and going gold. It was the first RATT album to feature major outside songwriting contributions (Desmond Child, Diane Warren) and guests (Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker). Lead single "Lovin' You's A Dirty Job" hit No. 18 on the rock chart while the power ballad "Giving Yourself Away" reached No. 39.

In 1991, they released the single "Nobody Rides For Free" from the hit film "Point Break", starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze.

In January 2021, singer Stephen Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.

'Way cool Jr' with THE Warren DeMartini! And some beginning instruction first! Sweet! Posted by John Bonacorda on Saturday, March 16, 2024

With the awesome @warrendemartiniofficial today at @rockfantasycamp. Such a fantastic guitarist and guy! #ratt #warrendemartini #greatguitarists #80smetal #metal #sunsetstrip Posted by Alexx Calise on Saturday, March 16, 2024

Day 3 in Hollywood did not disappoint! Got to

play with Warren DeMartini of Ratt a couple times and hang out with a... Posted by John DeWitt on Sunday, March 17, 2024