New SEETHER Music Is 'In The Pipeline', Says DALE STEWART

March 5, 2023

In a new interview with Heavy New York, SEETHER bassist Dale Stewart was asked if there are any plans for him and his bandmates to work on new music as a follow-up to the "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" album, which came out in 2020. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We'll definitely be releasing some new music at some point. Where that's gonna be on the timeline is hard to say."

He continued: "We're at a place in our careers now where we… When you're a baby band, it's, like, 'We need that album. You've gotta get it out. You've gotta get it out,' whereas now we can take a little bit more time, make sure the songs are ready and then go in and knock it out.

"[SEETHER frontman] Shaun [Morgan] just had a kid, so we're not touring as hard as we did. But, yeah, we're definitely gonna start working on some new stuff. So, yeah, just kind of keep an eye out for announcements on that. Nothing set in stone yet, but it's in the future. So, don't despair. There's something in the pipeline. You've just gotta wait a little bit longer."

Last July, SEETHER issued the deluxe edition of "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum", containing 22 tracks in all, five of which were previously unreleased. It includes all 21 songs recorded during the "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" sessions, along with the alternate version of "Wasteland" that was originally featured on the 2020 "The Purgatory" EP.

Produced by Morgan and engineered and mixed by Matt Hyde (DEFTONES, AFI),the acclaimed "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" ("If you want peace, Prepare for war") was released in August 2020, spawned three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and at Active Rock radio and garnered some of the best reviews of the band's storied career.

Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, SEETHER (Morgan, Dale Stewart, John Humphrey and Corey Lowery) has amassed a global, devoted fan base with an unbroken sense of purpose and commitment. Their impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 18 No. 1 singles, 21 Top 5 multi-format hits, single sales topping 17 million and over two billion streams worldwide across all platforms. SEETHER is Billboard's No. 8 all-time mainstream rock artist, which covers the over 40-year history of the chart's existence.

Last year, SEETHER finished a U.S. arena tour as special guests of BREAKING BENJAMIN.

