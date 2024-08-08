New Unauthorized RUSH Book 'Rush At 50' Due In September

"Rush At 50", the new book by rock journalist and author Daniel Bukszpan, will be released on September 17, 2024 via Motorbooks, an imprint of the Quarto group.

Like previous titles in the "@" series, "Rush At 50" is a comprehensive, beautifully produced, photo-packed bio of the beloved rock trio, examining the history of the Canadian rockers through the lens of 50 milestone events and an illustrated gatefold timeline.

Bukszpan offers a distinct perspective on RUSH's career trajectory and covers it all, down through the decades:

* The band's formation by bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in suburban Toronto

* Their early gigs and constant touring opening for the likes of KISS

* Their breakthrough in the United States thanks to a Cleveland DJ

* The role of co-founding drummer John Rutsey

* RUSH's early LED ZEPPELIN-influenced efforts and their breakthrough, "2112"

* The band's ever-evolving musical style through the 1970s and 1980s

* The controversial influence of novelist Ayn Rand on Neil Peart's lyrics

* Geddy Lee's instantly recognizable vocal style

* Album recording sessions with various producers in Wales, Quebec, and elsewhere

It's all here: from their humble beginnings playing in Toronto bars to becoming international mega-platinum headliners with one of the most devoted fanbases in rock, the band's evolution is vividly portrayed. "Rush At 50" also includes captivating photography — live shots, candid off-stage moments, studio photography and images of albums and single artwork, record company advertising, concert posters and more.

Bukszpan has been a freelance writer for over 25 years. He has written for such publications as Fortune, CNBC, Condé Nast Traveler and more. He is the author of "The Encyclopedia Of Heavy Metal", "The Encyclopedia Of New Wave", "The Art of Brutal Legend", "Woodstock: 50 Years Of Peace And Music", "Ozzy At 75" and "Rush At 50". Dan also contributed to the Quarto titles "AC/DC: High-Voltage Rock 'N' Roll", "Iron Maiden: The Ultimate Unauthorized History Of The Beast", "Metallica: The Complete Illustrated History" and "Rush: The Illustrated History".