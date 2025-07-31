New Wave Of British Heavy Metal Legends SWEET SAVAGE Release New Single 'The Chosen One'

Belfast metal pioneers SWEET SAVAGE will release a new album, "Bang", on September 12 through earMUSIC. The LP's second single, "The Chosen One", can now be streamed below.

Formed in Belfast in 1979 by bassist and vocalist Ray Haller and future DIO/DEF LEPPARD guitarist Vivian Campbell, SWEET SAVAGE was part of the first wave of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal. But unlike their peers, SWEET SAVAGE never released a full album during their first run. Instead, they became underground legends, gaining wide recognition after METALLICA covered their track "Killing Time" — co-written by Campbell — and released it as the B-side of their multi-platinum single "The Unforgiven". The friendship between the two legendary bands continues to this day.

Now, with "Bang", the band returns in fighting form. SWEET SAVAGE are not here to revive nostalgia, but still, on the new album, their roots are unmistakable — aggressive, fast-paced metal infused with industrial textures and punk rock's DIY ethos.

From the explosive title track to the slower, hard-hitting "Live And Die" and the anthemic "The Chosen One", the album keeps shifting gears without losing punch. Every track feels urgent and direct — this is the sound of a band with nothing to prove and everything to say.

Frontman Ray Haller is backed by longtime drummer Marty McCloskey and guitar force Phil Edgar. The album features guitar work by former band member Simon McBride, who toured and recorded with the band before launching his solo career and joining DEEP PURPLE.

"Bang" track listing:

01. Bang

02. Bad F Robot

03. Leave Me Alone

04. I See The Light

05. I Don't Know

06. Live And Die

07. The Meltdown

08. Mad World

09. The Chosen One

10. Dirtyland

11. Time

12. Outside

13. Victorious

METALLICA frontman James Hetfield joined SWEET SAVAGE on stage at an August 20, 2008 concert at Marlay Park in Dublin, Ireland (where SWEET SAVAGE supported METALLICA) to perform "Killing Time".

Campbell was a member of SWEET SAVAGE from 1979 until 1982, when he joined DIO.

Vivian joined SWEET SAVAGE on stage for the first time in 30 years when the band supported THIN LIZZY in February 2011 in Belfast and Dublin to perform the classic track "Killing Time".

In a 2018 interview with Riccardo Ball of "The Metal Bar", Campbell stated about METALLICA covering "Killing Time" as the B-side to "The Unforgiven" single (the song was also included on METALLICA's "Garage Inc." covers album): "Yeah, that was incredibly flattering when that happened. I do think that there were very, very strong similarities between SWEET SAVAGE and METALLICA. I formed SWEET SAVAGE with a friend of mine who's, unfortunately, long since passed away — Trevor Fleming — back when I was 15. And we were in Belfast, Northern Ireland in the '70s, and it was a very tough environment, but we kind of put our heads down and got into music. And we sound a lot like METALLICA, so in a lot of ways, I'm really not that surprised. But it was tremendous for them to do that. It's funny when you're 15 or 16 years of age and you write a riff and you get together with your mates and it becomes a song, and then, 25 years later, you get a royalty check for it. It's funny how life works sometimes."

Photo: Mark Hylands