New Wave Of British Heavy Metal Legends TANK To Release Deluxe Edition Of 'Filth Hounds Of Hades' In August

Through the early 1980s, as the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal exploded across the globe, there was one band guaranteed to blow you out of your boots. Well, actually there were several who could make the same claim, but none of them were TANK.

They were described by the U.K. press as MOTÖRHEAD's baby brothers, and with good reason. Part punk, part metal, and wholly unique, TANK was formed by Algy Ward, formerly of THE SAINTS and THE DAMNED, a three-piece completed by brothers Mark and Peter Brabbs, and they truly were the most thunderous thing this side of a night spent inside Lemmy's bass cabinet.

They even recruited "Fast" Eddie Clarke as producer. MOTÖRHEAD's guitarist through their own first years of tumultuous success, Clarke was the perfect match for TANK's high-energy assault, and when the majestically titled "Filth Hounds Of Hades" hit the stores in early 1982, U.K. music mag Sounds was not lying when it described the band as harbingers of "a new, frighteningly brutal breed of breakneck rock. Here is metal that takes everything to the limit… Metal for maniacs. All ten numbers are played tight and dirty and given a tough sympathetic production from Fast Eddie. Left-hook follows right-hook with scarcely time to draw breath in between. But TANK's brand of rabid Lemmy-rock is loaded with enough lunacy and individual touches to allow it to stand up on its own merits."

"Eddie did a good job," says Mark Brabbs. "We'd toured Europe, we'd really worked those songs, so when we got into the studio to record 'Filth Hounds Of Hades', we knew what we were doing. It had the rawness and attitude that we actually had as youngsters, so it's thanks to Eddie for… just letting it happen."

Instantly proclaimed one of the finest debuts of the entire NWOBHM movement, "Filth Hounds Of Hades" was an immediate hit across Europe; Brabbs remembers the band being mobbed when they played a festival in Finland.

Trailed today by a thrilling video, "Turn Your Head Around", this edition of "Filth Hounds Of Hades", is the ultimate document of TANK's first year or so, appending the original album with the band's very first demo (also overseen by Clarke); the clutch of alternate versions and non-album gems that made it onto the band's first two singles; and a John Peel radio session recorded shortly after the album's release, in March 1982. It is then topped off by what remains one of the most thrilling live recordings of the entire NWOBHM era, eight tumultuous tracks taped in Dortmund, Germany, during TANK's maiden European tour.

The first release in a heart-stopping series of TANK reissues on their way from Cleopatra Records, "Filth Hounds Of Hades" remains a shockingly visceral listen, unaffected by either time or technology. It is raw, it is dynamic, and it is topped by one of the indisputable anthems of that entire era, the mighty "Blood, Guts And Beer".

"Filth Hounds From Hades" deluxe edition will be released on CD and vinyl on August 14.

Track listing:

Disc 1

01. Shellshock

02. Struck By Lightning

03. Run Like Hell

04. Blood, Guts and Beer

05. T.W.D.A.M.O.

06. Turn Your Head Around

07. Heavy Artillery

08. Who Needs Love Songs

09. Filth Hounds Of Hades

10. (He Fell In Love With A) Stormtrooper

11. Don't Walk Away (Live - Bonus Single)

12. The Snake (Bonus Single)

13. Steppin' On A Landmine (Single B-side)

14. Don't Walk Away (Single A-side)

15. Shellshock (Single B-side)

17. (He Fell In Love With A) Stormtrooper (Single Version)

Disc 2

01. Shellshock (Live 1981) [CD Only]

02. Steppin' On A Landmine (Live 1981) [CD Only]

03. Blood, Guts and Beer (Live 1981)

04. Run Like Hell (Live 1981) [CD Only]

05. Don't Walk Away (Live 1981) [CD Only]

06. Filth Hounds Of Hades (Live 1981) [CD Only]

07. (He Fell In Love With A) Stormtrooper (Live 1981) [CD Only]

08. The Snake (Live 1981) [CD Only]

09. Hammer On (Radio Session) [CD Only]

10. Don't Walk Away (Radio Session) [CD Only]

11. Heavy Artillery (Radio Session) [CD Only]

12. (He Fell In Love With A) Stormtrooper (Radio Session) [CD Only]

13. Shellshock (Demo)

14. Run Like Hell (Demo)

15. Blood, Guts, And Beer (Demo)

In May 2023, original TANK frontman Algy Ward died at the age of 63. He reportedly passed away at a hospital in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, United Kingdom after suffering from serious health issues for quite some time.

Peter Brabbs died on July 5, 2025, at the age of 68.