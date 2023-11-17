NEW YEARS DAY Announces New Album 'Half Black Heart' Featuring Reunited Original Lineup

Rock band NEW YEARS DAY will release announce its fifth studio album, "Half Black Heart", on March 1, 2024. The band has also shared a new song "Secrets".

NEW YEARS DAY singer Ash Costello states: "The album 'Half Black Heart' holds a deep significance for us. While it's common for musicians to express affection for their albums, this one truly stands out to me. It feels like the culmination of all the hard work and growth we've experienced while creating our previous albums coming together. We've taken everything we've learned from those songs and poured it into this record."

She continues: "One of the reasons why 'Half Black Heart' is so special is because we were able to reunite with our original lineup. By adding Jeremy Valentyne, Brandon Wolfe and Trixx to the mix, we tapped into the original sound that initially defined NEW YEARS DAY. It allowed it to evolve into an authentic representation of who we are today!

"The title 'Half Black Heart' visually symbolizes the essence of our band. It represents the duality that has always been a part of us — half red, half black; half heavy, half poppy; half dark, half fun, half metal and half rock. We have always embraced our unique identity, but with this album, we truly harnessed the fearlessness that NEW YEARS DAY embodies and translated it into our music."

About the new song, Costello adds: "'Secrets' is about something I feel we have all been through at some point. With this song, I started by confronting myself with the question, 'What is truly disturbing me right now?' The answer that echoed in my mind was simple yet profound: secrets. We've all experienced that unsettling sensation when we sense that someone close to us is concealing something. It's an intuitive feeling that gnaws at our core, leaving us with a sinking sensation in our stomachs. The weight of these hidden truths can be enough to bury you. This song serves as a realization that enough is enough."

NEW YEARS DAY was recently featured on WWE NXT's "Halloween Havoc", where band performed recent singles "Vampyre" and "Hurts Like Hell".

Fans can catch NEW YEARS DAY on tour now with IN THIS MOMENT and ICE NINE KILLS. The "Kiss Of Death" tour kicked off earlier this month, with upcoming stops including Orlando, Atlanta, New York City, D.C., and more.

Kerrang! magazine counts NEW YEARS DAY among an elite handful of bands inspiring the next generation. Led by "the vibrant force of nature that is frontwoman Ash Costello," NEW YEARS DAY unleash anthems of discontent and empowerment, delivered with gothic flair and theatrical bombast.

It's a sound that crashed into the Mainstream Rock Top 40 for the first time in 2019 with a top 15 rock radio charting single "Shut Up" followed up by the cathartic "Hurts Like Hell", which finished 2022 as one of SiriusXM Octane's Top 25 songs of the year. Each successive victory is a celebration of hard-fought creative freedom, unstoppable determination, and dedicated fans. Throngs of diehards and newcomers alike sing and sweat along with NEW YEARS DAY, at festivals, in clubs, or on tours with HALESTORM, FALLING IN REVERSE, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, ICE NINE KILLS and IN THIS MOMENT.

Saints and sinners, victims and victors. In sound and vision, NEW YEARS DAY walk the line between darkness and light. The band's duality comes to fruition on "Half Black Heart", an unrepentant and unashamed album championing discovery, from the darkest secrets to one's inner strength.

Unrestrained fury collides with arena-ready glamor, confrontational DIY passion, and melodic hooks. "Hurts Like Hell", "Vampyre", "Bulletproof", "Fearless", the title track, and the rest of "Half Black Heart" join an already impressive catalog of songs, like "Come For Me", "Skeletons", "Kill Or Be Killed" and "Shut Up". Fans have streamed "Angel Eyes" more than 14 million times on Spotify alone.

"Victim To Villain" (2013),"Malevolence" (2015) and "Unbreakable" (2019) deeply resonate with listeners who cherish them as timeless keepsakes, marking different times in their own personal evolution. It's because Costello, who skillfully conjures horror and comic book aesthetics as allegory, is one of them.

In cinematic music videos, transcendent live performances, and daily interaction (virtual or in-person) with like-minded misfits, t NEW YEARS DAY makes pleasure from pain. Even when it hurts like hell.

"Half Black Heart" track listing:

01. Vampyre

02. Half Black Heart

03. Hurts Like Hell

04. Secrets

05. Fearless

06. Bullet Proof

07. Burn It All Down

08. Enemy

09. I Still Believe

10. Unbreak My Heart

11. So Sick

12. Creature Of Habit

NEW YEARS DAY is:

Ash Costello - Vocals

Nikki Misery - Lead Guitar

Jeremy Valentyne - Guitar

Brandon Wolfe - Bass

Trixx - Drums

Photo credit: Matt Akana