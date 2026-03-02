KITTIE Announces First Full North American Headline Tour In 10 Years: 'Legacy Of Fire Tour: 30 Years Of Kittie'

KITTIE will celebrate three decades of uncompromising metal with the announcement of the "Legacy Of Fire Tour: 30 Years Of Kittie", a massive 16-date North American headline run launching this June, the band's first full headline tour in over ten years. The tour marks a milestone moment for the band, honoring 30 years since KITTIE's formation in 1996 while riding the momentum of their recent triumphs, including 2024's critically acclaimed comeback album "Fire" and 2025's "Spit XXV" re-recorded and re-imagined anniversary EP. KINGDOM OF GIANTS and GORE will join as special guests across all dates, creating a powerhouse lineup that spans generations of heavy music. The tour kicks off June 6 in St. Louis and runs through June 27 in Montreal, hitting major markets, including New York, Nashville, Toronto, and more. Pre-sales start Tuesday, March 3, with tickets going on general sale at 10 a.m. local on Friday, March 6.

KITTIE comments: "We're excited to announce our 'Legacy Of Fire' tour on the eve of our 30th anniversary as a band.

"Thirty years ago, we ignited a spark. Three decades later, that fire is still burning, stronger and more focused than ever.

"'Legacy Of Fire' is a celebration of every stage, every struggle, and every fan who carried us forward.

"Coming back to the U.S. and Canada for our first full headline tour over a decade feels incredible. We're ready to honor our history while ushering in the next chapter!"

"Legacy Of Fire Tour: 30 Years Of Kittie" tour with special guests KINGDOM OF GIANTS and GORE:

June 06 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

June 08 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

June 09 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

June 12 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

June 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

June 15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

June 16 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

June 18 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

June 19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

June 20 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

June 21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstag

June 23 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

June 24 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

June 26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

June 27 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Beanfield

KITTIE bassist Ivana "Ivy" Vujic sat out the band's performances on this year's ShipRocked due to "a prior family commitment". She is expected to rejoin her bandmates for their appearance at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada in April. Filling in for Vujic on ShipRocked was Rachel Gonzales of the Las Vegas band NEON KNIGHTS.

At last October's Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, KITTIE drummer Mercedes Lander and guitarist/vocalist Morgan Lander spoke to Baby Huey and Chasta of the San Francisco radio station 107.7 The Bone about the band's decision to reunite in 2022, initially just for a couple of festival appearances. Mercedes said: "We could not ignore the e-mails from [concert promoter] Live Nation in our inbox any longer. Because we didn't have any representation for management, we didn't have any representation for our booking agents or anything like that. So these people's last-ditch effort to try and get us on these festivals was to e-mail us, e-mail the band e-mail, and then they were so persistent, like, 'Hey, I've got this festival. Come on.' And every couple of months they'd e-mail us. And I remember writing Morgan and being, like, 'Hey, just so you know, we should probably reply back to this guy, 'cause he's written us at least three times.'"

Referencing the fact that KITTIE eventually released a new studio album, "Fire", which came out in June 2024 via Sumerian Records, Morgan added: "But it wasn't just that — it was that more people were listening. Spotify numbers [were growing], and people just asking for new music. And the voices just continued to get louder and louder."

Continued Mercedes: "And we couldn't ignore them anymore. And our plan was just to play a couple of shows and then be, like, 'Okay, bye.' That's the KITTIE universe — so it always ends up taking on a life of its own. And then that morphed into us getting an offer for a record deal, and then getting, obviously, to write new music. And we were, like, 'Well, we don't have any new music, but I guess we'll write some music.' So, again, everything kind of spiraled out control. We got to work with like dream-list people for 'Fire'. It was amazing. We felt so lucky to be able to work with somebody like [producers] Nick Raskulinecz and Josh Wilbur. Like, wow. Those are the guys. It was the dream team. We have the dream team."

On September 19, 2025, KITTIE released "Spit XXV" EP, a four-track effort celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band's gold-certified debut album. The collection featured freshly updated and re-recorded versions of four of the albums biggest tracks, "Brackish", "Charlotte", "Do You Think I'm A Whore?" and the title track, "Spit", all produced, once again, by Garth Richardson who helmed the original 1999 sessions at EMAC Studios.

Released on January 11, 2000, "Spit" transformed KITTIE from four Canadian teenagers into international heavyweights, achieving gold certification with over 660,000 U.S. sales. The album became a defining moment for women in heavy music, with its aggressive sound and uncompromising attitude proving that metal made by women could achieve both critical respect and commercial success during nu-metal's completely male-dominated peak era.

The original "Spit" earned critical recognition from Rolling Stone, who ranked the title track No. 82 on their "100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs Of All Time" in 2023. The album's influence continues rippling through generations of musicians, with artists like Serena Cherry of SVALBARD crediting it as "the reason she became a metal musician," while experimental artist Poppy covered the title track in 2023.

"Fire", KITTIE's first new material in 13 years, reached No. 13 on U.K. Rock & Metal Albums charts and No. 20 on Billboard Top Album Sales, while single "We Are Shadows" became the band's highest-charting song on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart at No. 20. The album earned the band a 2025 Juno Award nomination for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year".

Since returning from their hiatus in 2022, KITTIE has experienced a remarkable resurgence across demographics, with their 843,000 monthly Spotify listeners spanning longtime fans and new generations discovering their music through social media. Their performances at major festivals including Sick New World, Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple have demonstrated the band's enduring live power, while their successful 2024 North American headline min-tour proved their enduring and undeniable ability to command stages as headliners.

Photo credit: William Felch