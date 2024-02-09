NEW YEARS DAY Shares Title Track Of Upcoming Album 'Half Black Heart'

NEW YEARS DAY has shared "Half Black Heart", the title track of the band's upcoming fifth studio album. The LP will be out in on March 1.

"'Half Black Heart' is my anthem," shares vocalist Ash Costello. "The concept behind it is simple yet powerful — no one is purely one thing. Nobody is so flawless that they have the right to pass judgment on someone else's flaws. We all exist as a mix of good and bad, innocence and guilt, a bit angelic and a bit devilish."

She continues: "The message is rooted in the idea that 'he who is without sin can cast the first stone,' meaning that no one is in a position to judge because everyone makes mistakes. I don't believe in the idea of a flawless human being, and this song is my way of addressing those who may expect perfection from me. Essentially, it's a declaration that neither I nor anyone else will ever be perfect."

NEW YEARS DAY announced "Half Black Heart" in late 2023, following the release of "Vampyre" and "Secrets". The record also features the band's 2022 hit "Hurts Like Hell" and recent single "I Still Believe". Last fall they also embarked on the "Kiss Of Death" tour with IN THIS MOMENT and ICE NINE KILLS, in addition to being featured on WWE NXT's "Halloween Havoc".

"Half Black Heart" track listing:

01. Vampyre

02. Half Black Heart

03. Hurts Like Hell

04. Secrets

05. Fearless

06. Bullet Proof

07. Burn It All Down

08. Enemy

09. I Still Believe

10. Unbreak My Heart

11. So Sick

12. Creature Of Habit

Fans can catch NEW YEARS DAY back on the road this spring with LACUNA COIL. They'll also be performing at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival.

Kerrang! magazine counts NEW YEARS DAY among an elite handful of bands inspiring the next generation. Led by "the vibrant force of nature that is frontwoman Ash Costello," NEW YEARS DAY unleash anthems of discontent and empowerment, delivered with gothic flair and theatrical bombast.

It's a sound that crashed into the Mainstream Rock Top 40 for the first time in 2019 with a top 15 rock radio charting single "Shut Up" followed up by the cathartic "Hurts Like Hell", which finished 2022 as one of SiriusXM Octane's Top 25 songs of the year. Each successive victory is a celebration of hard-fought creative freedom, unstoppable determination, and dedicated fans. Throngs of diehards and newcomers alike sing and sweat along with NEW YEARS DAY, at festivals, in clubs or on tours with HALESTORM, FALLING IN REVERSE, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, ICE NINE KILLS and IN THIS MOMENT.

Saints and sinners, victims and victors. In sound and vision, NEW YEARS DAY walk the line between darkness and light. The band's duality comes to fruition on "Half Black Heart", an unrepentant and unashamed album championing discovery, from the darkest secrets to one's inner strength.

Unrestrained fury collides with arena-ready glamor, confrontational DIY passion, and melodic hooks. "Hurts Like Hell", "Vampyre", "Bulletproof", "Fearless", the title track, and the rest of "Half Black Heart" join an already impressive catalog of songs, like "Come For Me", "Skeletons", "Kill Or Be Killed" and "Shut Up". Fans have streamed "Angel Eyes" more than 14 million times on Spotify alone.

"Victim To Villain" (2013),"Malevolence" (2015) and "Unbreakable" (2019) deeply resonate with listeners who cherish them as timeless keepsakes, marking different times in their own personal evolution. It's because Costello, who skillfully conjures horror and comic book aesthetics as allegory, is one of them.

In cinematic music videos, transcendent live performances, and daily interaction (virtual or in-person) with like-minded misfits, this band makes pleasure from pain. Even when it hurts like hell.

NEW YEARS DAY is:

Ash Costello - Vocals

Nikki Misery - Lead Guitar

Jeremy Valentyne - Guitar

Brandon Wolfe - Bass

Trixx - Drums