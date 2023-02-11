Next PSYCHO LAS VEGAS Festival Postponed To 2024

The Psycho Las Vegas festival has postponed its next edition until 2024, organizers announced on Friday (February 10).

Psycho Las Vegas's 2023 edition was originally set for August 18-20, but will now take place a year later.

Psycho Las Vegas made its debut in 2016 at the Hard Rock Hotel, where it was held its first three years before moving to Mandalay Bay for its 2019 and 2021 editions.

The sixth installment of Psycho Las Vegas took place last August at Resorts World Las Vegas.

"With a heavy heart we most announce the postponement of Psycho X," organizers said in a statement, referring to the festival's tenth overall edition, dating back to its origins in Southern California. "Despite our love for Las Vegas and all of our devoted fans, the desired lineup could not be achieved given external factors outside of our control. We wanted to provide you with an unforgettable weekend of genre-bending music, but rushing to fill in the gaps would have taken away from this vision. This pause allows us to start fresh and come back stronger."

In a separate e-mail to Las Vegas Weekly, organizers clarified that "Psycho Las Vegas 2023 has been postponed until next year."

"Ticket holders will receive an email with instructions on how to receive a full refund," the announcement added. "We understand how disappointing this is, and we thank you for your continued support."

The 2022 edition of Psycho Las Vegas featured performances by 130 bands — including headliners MERCYFUL FATE, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and EMPEROR — on six stages over the course of the four days.