NICKELBACK And MEGAN THEE STALLION Reimagine 'You Remind Me' For CHEETOS Campaign

Canadian rockers NICKELBACK have teamed up with three-time Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a brand-new campaign surrounding the return of the popular Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle flavor from Cheetos, a crunchy corn-cheese puff snack brand made by Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo. The resulting song, "Pickle's Back", is a reimagining of NICKELBACK's Hot 100 chart-topper "How You Remind Me".

In an interview with Billboard, Megan Thee Stallion stated about her collaboration with NICKELBACK: "I know it sounds crazy and it looks crazy, but when you put it together, it's, like, 'Wow, I did not know my two worlds needed to collide like this.'

"I feel like growing up listening to a song like 'How You Remind Me', it's just in your brain," she continued. "You hear it on the radio all the time, you hear it in TV shows, you just know the song. You know the words, without ever having really learned the words. I feel like it's just very nostalgic. So when I got the opportunity to work with them and then remix this song, I was, like, 'Damn, what does Megan Thee Stallion bring to this song? What am I gonna say that's gonna make this 'hot girl'?'

"It was very fun figuring out how to Meg-ify NICKELBACK," she added. "And they were super excited. That's something that really shocked me too, because I was like, 'Does NICKELBACK know who the hell I am?' So when we met and they were fans too, I was, like, 'Not NICKELBACK is hot boys!' We were both in there fanning out, and it was great. So when the song got all finished, I was, like, 'Yeah, I would definitely listen to this. If it wasn't me, I would be listening to this.'"

Chris Bellinger, chief creative officer at PepsiCo Foods U.S., told Variety that the idea behind the collaboration was to get younger consumers not only to pay attention, but to pass the video along to their friends. "What we've seen is I can buy a view, but I can't buy a like and I can't buy a comment. And I definitely can't buy a share," he said. "I want to get the text message from someone or someone to text someone else, and be like, 'You've got to check this out. You're not going to believe what Cheetos just did. You're not going to believe NICKELBACK and Megan Thee Stallion are singing about Cheetos Flaming Hot Dill Pickle. Watch this.' Yeah. That's worth gold to us."

2023 Canadian Music Hall Of Fame recipients and diamond-certified selling group NICKELBACK was named the "most successful rock band of the decade" by Billboard in 2009. Globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", "Far Away", "Rockstar" and more, the four-piece comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S. in the 2000s decade, behind only THE BEATLES. Their inescapable and irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade" and was the most played song on U.S. radio (any format) in the 2000s, according to Nielsen Soundscan, with over 1.2 million spins. Amongst all of these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's "Top Rock Group Of The Decade" and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame (2007) and the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame (2023). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, NICKELBACK boasts more than twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10 million diehard and adoring fans.