NICKELBACK Announces 'Get Rollin'' Album Details, Shares New Single 'San Quentin'

Canadian rock band NICKELBACK will release its long-awaited new album, "Get Rollin'", on November 18 via BMG. Led by brand new single "San Quentin", which arrives at DSPs today, NICKELBACK's newest body of work will be its tenth studio album and first release in five years. Anchored by a thumping beat, "San Quentin" is an edgy, rock adventure, teasing the diverse range of sounds and songs that make up "Get Rollin'".

"San Quentin" was inspired after frontman Chad Kroeger met a real-life warden from the notorious high security California prison. The song follows the story as he plots his clever escape. In addition to "San Quentin", the band's forthcoming collection will feature 10 new songs all penned by NICKELBACK.

"We've spent the last few years making a record at a pace that gave us the freedom to create and we can't wait for everyone to hear the new music," says NICKELBACK. "We've missed the fans and look forward to bringing the new songs to life on stage, so let's Get Rollin'!"

"Get Rollin'" and "Get Rollin' (Deluxe)" will be available via digital platforms and physical CD format. The deluxe edition includes four bonus tracks — acoustic versions of "High Time", "Just One More", "Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing?" and "Horizon". Standard and exclusive versions of the album will also be released on vinyl in 2023.

"Get Rollin'" track listing:

01. San Quentin

02. Skinny Little Missy

03. Those Days

04. High Time

05. Vegas Bomb

06. Tidal Wave

07. Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing?

08. Steel Still Rusts

09. Horizon

10. Standing In The Dark

11. Just One More

12. High Time (Acoustic) *

13. Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing? (Acoustic) *

14. Just One More (Acoustic) *

15. Horizon (Acoustic) *

* "Get Rollin'" deluxe version

Amassing hits for over two decades, NICKELBACK is the 11th best-selling musical act of all time, counting over 50 million units sold and over 4.7 billion career streams to date. The band has released 23 chart-topping singles, with 19 reaching the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their undeniable success has resulted in over 26 awards, including Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, MuchMusic Video Awards, People's Choice Awards, JUNO Awards, and more. Among their numerous accolades the band has also achieved 12 consecutive sold-out tours, with nearly 10 million tickets sold worldwide.

