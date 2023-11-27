NICKELBACK Announces Spring 2024 European Tour

Canadian rockers NICKELBACK will embark on a European headlining tour next spring. Produced by Live Nation, the 12-date trek will kick off on May 16 in Glasgow, Scotland and make stops in Manchester, London, Birmingham, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Cologne, Zurich, Bologna, Vienna, and Prague before wrapping up on June 8 in Munich, Germany. U.K. rock band LOTTERY WINNERS will provide support on all dates.

NICKELBACK said: "We can't wait to get back to Europe and see everyone. It's been far too long, and these will be incredibly special shows for us."

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday, November 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Tour dates:

May 16 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

May 20 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

May 21 - London, UK @ The O2

May 23 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

May 26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

May 28 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

May 30 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

June 01 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 02 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

June 04 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

June 06 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 08 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

NICKELBACK's tenth studio album and first release in five years, "Get Rollin'", arrived in November 2022 via BMG.

"Get Rollin'" debuted at No. 2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at No. 3 and in the Top 10 in the U.K., Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria. Additionally, "Get Rollin'" debuted at No. 1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band.

With the new record, NICKELBACK continues its legacy as "one of rock's biggest-ever bands," as noted by Kerrang!

The group recently celebrated another career milestone at the 2023 Juno Awards where they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.

NICKELBACK was named the "most successful rock band of the decade" by Billboard in 2009. Globally celebrated for its career defining and award-winning hits "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", "Far Away", "Rockstar" and more, the four-piece comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000s decade, behind only THE BEATLES. Their inescapable and irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade" and was the number one most played song on U.S. radio (any format) in the 2000s, according to Nielsen SoundScan, with over 1.2 million spins.

Amongst all of these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's "Top Rock Group Of The Decade" and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve Juno Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame (2007) and the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame (2023). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, NICKELBACK boasts more than twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10 million diehard and adoring fans.