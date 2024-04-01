NICKELBACK Documentary 'Hate To Love' To Premiere On Streaming Platform VEEPS

This April Fool's Day, NICKELBACK is unveiling an announcement that's no joke: "Hate To Love: Nickelback" will premiere on streaming platform Veeps on Friday, April 12, 2024 following a bumper weekend of theater showings across 30 countries. In addition, NICKELBACK will drop behind-the-scenes footage of the band on tour and in the studio, available to all viewers globally, starting today. Tickets to view "Hate To Love: Nickelback" are on sale now for $9.99 at veeps.com.

"Hate To Love: Nickelback" offers a feature-length, in-depth look at one of the world's most successful rock groups. This film tells the real story of NICKELBACK from their humble beginnings in Alberta, to the explosive global success of "How You Remind Me" in 2001 and the record-breaking hits that followed and continue to this day. But with that "Rockstar" fame came an early wave of the online negativity that many other artists have faced since.

In a refreshingly open, honest, and revealing account, the band discuss the conception of NICKELBACK and their incredible rise to the top in the 2000s. They reveal the personal impact of the online vitriol, the loyalty of their fans and their decision to return after a five-year break with a new record and a hugely successful new tour, finding themselves riding a sudden wave of online love that has introduced their music to an army of new fans.

"Hate To Love: Nickelback" premieres on Veeps on April 12, 2024 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Fans can head over to veeps.com to check out the free behind-the-scenes footage and to purchase a ticket to see the film for $9.99. The film will be available on the platform for at least two months, with a 48-hour rewatch period for ticket purchasers.

2023 Canadian Music Hall Of Fame recipients, and diamond-certified selling group NICKELBACK were named the "most successful rock band of the decade" by Billboard in 2009. Globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", "Far Away", "Rockstar" and more, the four-piece comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000s decade, behind only THE BEATLES. Their inescapable and irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade" and was the No. 1 most played song on U.S. radio (any format) in the 2000s according to Nielsen Soundscan, with over 1.2 million spins.

Amongst all of these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's "Top Rock Group Of The Decade" and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame (2007) and the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame (2023). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, NICKELBACK boasts more than twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10 million diehard and adoring fans.

Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, FOO FIGHTERS and KINGS OF LEON. Veeps has been named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world's largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment.