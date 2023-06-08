NICKELBACK Expands Summer/Fall 2023 'Get Rollin'' Tour By Adding 16 Dates

Due to incredible demand, acclaimed Canadian rockers NICKELBACK announced 16 additional dates on their upcoming 2023 "Get Rollin'" tour, in support of their most recent 10th studio album, "Get Rollin'". Produced by Live Nation, the massive run will now hit 53 cities this summer across North America. New cities include Camden, New Jersey; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Austin, Texas; Cincinnati, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; and more.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the weekend ahead of the general on-sale beginning Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, an invitation to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, specially designed NICKELBACK gift item, early entry into the venue and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

NICKELBACK's first album in five years, "Get Rollin'" was released November 18, 2022 via BMG and debuted at #2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA album chart at No. 3 and in the Top 10 in the U.K., Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria. Additionally, "Get Rollin'" debuted at No. 1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band. The highly acclaimed new album is a thrilling soundscape of adventure, nostalgia and emotional exploration. With the new record, NICKELBACK continue their incomparable legacy as "one of rock's biggest-ever bands," as noted by Kerrang! and most recently celebrated another career milestone, at the 2023 Juno Awards where they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.

"Get Rollin'" 2023 tour dates:

Jun. 12 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre*+

Jun. 14 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre*+

Jun. 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*+

Jun. 17 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tall Boys ^

Jun. 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre*+

Jun. 22 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre*+

Jun. 24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*+

Jun. 25 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*+

Jun. 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*+

Jun. 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre*+

Jul. 01 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*+

Jul. 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre*+

Jul. 08 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre*+

Jul. 09 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*+

Jul. 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center*+

Jul. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum*+

Jul. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*+

Jul. 18 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*+

Jul. 20 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*+

Jul. 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion*+

Jul. 23 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion*+

Jul. 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*+

Jul. 30 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater*+

Aug. 01 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*+

Aug. 03 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*+

Aug. 05 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater*+

Aug. 07 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*+

Aug. 09 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*+

Aug. 11 - Oro-Medonte, ON - Boots and Hearts Festival ^

Aug. 13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater*+

Aug. 16 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater*+

Aug. 18 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*+

Aug. 19 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center*+

Aug. 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center*+

Aug. 24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*+

Aug. 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*+

Aug. 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*+

Newly added shows:

Aug. 29 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*+

Aug. 31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*+

Sep. 02 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*+

Sep. 12 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion*+

Sep. 14 — Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*+

Sep. 16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*~

Sep. 17 - Southaven, MS - Bank Plus Amphitheater*+

Sep. 19 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center*+

Sep. 21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center*+

Sep. 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*+

Sep. 25 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena*+

Sep. 27 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena*+

Sep. 29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*+

Sep. 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*+

Oct. 03 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena*+

Oct. 05 - Fargo, ND - FARGODOME*+

^ Festival date

* With support from Brantley Gilbert

+ With support from Josh Ross

~ With support from Austin Snell

International dates for NICKELBACK are forthcoming.

NICKELBACK's history dates back to 1995 in Hanna, Alberta, where they got their start playing covers in a band called VILLAGE IDIOT, a nod to the small-town nature where they played and grew up. In 1996, Chad, alongside Ryan Peake, made the 10-hour trek west to follow Mike to Vancouver, British Columbia, where the band still resides and continues to make music today.

The band's numerous smash hits, coupled with worldwide sales of over 50 million albums sold, seals their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act of the 2000s in the U.S., behind only THE BEATLES. The wildly popular smash hit "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade", which was a contributing factor in the publication's decision to crown NICKELBACK "Top Rock Group Of The Decade" shortly after.

Beyond their Juno Awards, the group has received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award and seven MuchMusic Video Awards. They were inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame in 2007.