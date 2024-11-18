NICKELBACK To Co-Headline Texas's CATTLE COUNTRY FESTIVAL

The Cattle Country Festival, happening April 10-12, 2025 in Gonzales, Texas, just announced diamond-certified rock band NICKELBACK as a headliner with support from Gretchen Wilson to round out the 2025 festival lineup.

This announcement comes on the heels of the fest's recent lineup reveal including Parker McCollum, Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, Wyatt Flores, Chase Rice, Clay Walker, Reckless Kelly, Aaron Watson, PECOS & THE ROOFTOPS, GIOVANNIE & THE HIRED GUNS, 49 WINCHESTER, Wade Bowen, Drake White, SHENANDOAH, Ty Myers, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Tyler Halverson, BLACK PISTOL FIRE, Sophia Scott, Josh Ward, CAMERON SACKY BAND, Logan Mize, late night sets by GHOSTLAND OBSERVATORY and more.

Passes for the 2025 Cattle Country Festival, including camping, RV, and glamping passes, are now on sale at www.CattleCountryFest.com. Stay in the know with announcements and updates by following on Instagram and Facebook, as well as subscribing to the Cattle Country newsletter.

The music and camping festival will once again take place on the sprawling 400-acre ranch in Gonzales, Texas, dubbed "The Boot" along the Guadalupe River and located conveniently just an hour from three major cities: Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.

Proven in its first year, the ranch will once again transform into a weekend oasis, fostering an unmatched sense of camaraderie among attendees, with many of the musicians joining in on the fun too. From tailgating to playing games to fishing and floating on the Guadalupe River, the festivities begin before the first act takes the stage and continue after the headliner's final bow. The music festival grounds itself allows festival-goers the most up-close-and-personal experience with their favorite artists.

In 2023, NICKELBACK was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame, solidifying their legacy as one of the most influential rock bands of the modern era. Named Billboard's "Most Successful Rock Band of the Decade" in 2009, the diamond-certified group has left an indelible mark on global music with career-defining hits like "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", "Far Away" and "Rockstar". Comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair, NICKELBACK's impressive catalog and commercial success have established them as one of the top-selling acts of all time, with over 50 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, they ranked as the second best-selling foreign act of the 2000s, trailing only THE BEATLES.

"How You Remind Me", their inescapable 2001 smash hit, was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade" and became the most-played song on U.S. radio across all formats during the 2000s, logging over 1.2 million spins according to Nielsen SoundScan. This achievement underscores NICKELBACK's unparalleled impact on rock music during that era. Beyond this iconic track, the band boasts a staggering 23 chart-topping singles and a legacy of more than twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, during which they performed for over 10 million fans worldwide.

NICKELBACK's accolades further affirm their significance in music history. They've earned nine Grammy nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, 12 Juno Awards, and seven MuchMusic Video Awards. Their enduring influence has also been recognized through their induction into Canada's Walk Of Fame in 2007 and the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame in 2023. With fans spanning the globe and a track record of consistent success, NICKELBACK continues to be a defining force in rock music.