NICKELBACK To Headline Day 2 Of VELOCITY Festival At Field Of Dreams

Field Of Dreams is about to get a whole lot louder! U.S. Concert Agency (USCA) and StubHub have announced the addition of a second day to the highly anticipated concert event at the legendary Field Of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. NICKELBACK will headline Day 2 on Sunday, August 31, 2025 bringing their high-energy rock performance to this iconic location. For USCA, this is the kick off of Velocity, a multi-city branded festival that in addition to NICKELBACK will include Brantley Gilbert and more.

Tim McGraw is set to headline Day 1 on Saturday, August 30, 2025 kicking off an unforgettable weekend of live music.

NICKELBACK, one of the best-selling rock bands of all time, has sold over 50 million albums worldwide. With massive hits like "How You Remind Me", "Rockstar" and "Photograph", the band has earned multiple Grammy nominations and several American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, making them a staple in the rock genre. Their performance at the Field Of Dreams will bring an electrifying atmosphere to this historic event.

Tickets for the newly added NICKELBACK date, with pre-sale on March 19 and general sale on March 21, will be listed on StubHub, the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to live events. As the official ticket partner, StubHub will handle all ticket distribution, continuing the successful partnership with USCA, as seen with the first date with Tim McGraw. Fans will have access to a wide range of ticket options and flexibility.

Nick Abate, founder and CEO of U.S. Concert Agency (USCA),states: "Adding a second day to this event is going to make it even more epic! With NICKELBACK hitting the stage at the iconic Field Of Dreams, we're kicking off something special with Velocity, our new multi-city music festival launching in 2026. It's all about bringing incredible performances to legendary locations and creating unforgettable experiences for fans. We're beyond excited for what's to come!"

This two-day celebration will take place on the 193-acre farm, made famous by the 1989 film "Field Of Dreams". Fans will have the rare opportunity to experience live music in one of America's most iconic locations, combining the magic of the movie with the excitement of top-tier performances.

Adam Budelli, head of North America Partnerships for StubHub, says: "We are dedicated to connecting fans to unforgettable experiences and providing unparalleled access on StubHub. By extending our partnership with USCA, we're powering ticket distribution for this unique NICKELBACK event — a great example of how we deliver seamless access for fans, while supporting innovative partners and expanding their reach across our global platform."

The event will honor the history of the Field Of Dreams and the spirit of baseball, offering fans an incredible weekend full of music, history, and fun. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements as the event draws closer.

This distribution model with USCA underscores a growing focus for StubHub to empower partners to directly distribute inventory on its platform to over 100 million fans across over 200 countries and territories, supporting partners' ability to distribute to a wider audience over multiple channels, increase marketing opportunities and support their business goals, all while giving fans access to an even wider selection of tickets.