KORN To Perform At LOLLAPALOOZA 2025 In Chicago

Lollapalooza has unveiled its 2025 lineup, led by superstars Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Luke Combs, TWICE, A$AP Rocky and KORN, and featuring performances by Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Dom Dolla, Djo, The Marías, Martin Garrix, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, Clairo and much, much more. The iconic annual music celebration takes place July 31-August 3, with more than 170 artists on eight stages, delivering four full days of music and interactive programming in Chicago's crown jewel, Grant Park.

Guaranteed lowest price 4-Day Tickets will be available Thursday, March 20 at 10 a.m. CT for one hour only. This is the only way to guarantee the lowest price on 4-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and platinum tickets. Ticket prices will increase at 11 a.m. CT when the public on-sale begins. To sign up for the presale, purchase tickets and shop Lolla's debut Core Essentials merch collection visit www.lollapalooza.com. Hotel and Festival Experience packages are also available now with exclusive festival rates and offerings.

1-Day and 2-Day Tickets, along with the lineup-by-day will be available at a later date. Kids eight and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult and enjoy Kidzapalooza, Presented by Lifeway Kefir, an interactive music playground within the festival featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more.

In an exciting year of firsts, Olivia Rodrigo will make her highly anticipated debut at Lollapalooza Chicago in 2025, while Sabrina Carpenter returns as a headliner, just two years after her debut Grant Park performance. In addition, Luke Combs will make history as Lolla's first-ever country closer, TWICE will be the first female K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza Chicago, and KORN will return to the Lolla stage for the first time since 1997.

Every year, Lollapalooza sets the bar with a deeply diverse musical lineup, giving music lovers a front row look at the next generation of rock and roll legends. This year's must-see all-stars on the rise include Mk.gee, Mau P, Barry Can't Swim, Magdalena Bay and Fujii Kaze, while Alex Warren, Gigi Perez, Bilmuri, and floweroflove serve as this year's class of breakout performers.

Lollapalooza is thrilled to partner with the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras (CYSO),where students helped unveil this year's lineup through an exciting blend of contemporary and classical music. Lolla takes pride in showcasing the talent and dedication of young musicians in Chicago, who arranged and performed renditions of songs by Olivia Rodrigo, KORN, Doechii and Dom Dolla, that were shared on Lolla's socials in advance of today's lineup announcement. CYSO will also perform at this year's festival. Through initiatives like this, Lollapalooza aims to inspire the next generation of musicians by providing unique opportunities to foster their talent.

Lollapalooza's contribution to the City of Chicago leads all festivals in the region. While the festival takes place over a four-day weekend in the summer, organizers strive to deliver meaningful engagement programs and create positive impacts in the city year-round. Lollapalooza works to support the local community in various areas, with a focus on introducing Chicago youth to creative opportunities in the festival industry and reducing barriers to arts access in Chicago schools. Reaffirming this commitment, organizers created the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, a $2.2 million donation to support arts and education in Chicago Public Schools. In addition, Lollapalooza partners with local nonprofits including After School Matters, Community Goods and Yollocalli to integrate art by Chicago youth into the festival, hosts the annual Lollapalooza & Sueños Festival Job Fair to increase access to careers in the festival industry, and engages with the Chicago arts and culture community year-round through ongoing partnerships with Festival University, Kennedy King College, Teens in the Park Fest, Black Culture Week, and Musically Fed. As a part of Lollapalooza's commitment to community relations, the festival has also improved communal spaces by funding the Grant Park Tennis and Pickleball Court Project.

Lollapalooza, an Illinois Sustainability Award recipient, is committed to sustainable festival practices in the field, behind the scenes and through the preservation of the ever-beautiful Grant Park. This commitment is integrated into every area of the park, from recycling and composting to eco-friendly service items at Chow Town, and Hydration Stations that provide patrons free, filtered water, diverting millions of plastic bottles from the landfill. Additionally, Lollapalooza uses biodiesel for all generators and equipment and funds renewable energy projects through carbon offset purchases. In 2024 alone, close to 22,000 pounds of material was recovered and reused through this program.

In 2024, Lollapalooza made history as the first major U.S. festival to use a hybrid battery system for the main stage, including all audio, lighting, video and stage production, minimizing the run time of biodiesel generators providing significant fuel and emissions savings while furthering the commitment to its ever-expanding sustainability efforts.

Lollapalooza continues to elevate its global commitment to protecting the planet through its partnership with Re:wild, a nonprofit that has protected more than 400 million acres of wild lands around the world, benefitting more than 30,000 species. Lollapalooza will support Re:wild and its local partners by providing an onsite activation to speak directly with music fans and financially supporting Re:wild projects at Lolla festivals around the world. One of the most impactful ways individuals can help protect wildlife is by adopting a plant-based diet. In 2024, Re:wild partnered with Lollapalooza Chicago to expand plant-based food options for festivalgoers. Building on that success, Plant Base will return in 2025 with an even wider selection. Additionally, Re:wild will be back on the festival grounds with an engaging, interactive activation, further inspiring fans to take action for the planet.

Fans can sign up for the Lollapalooza SMS and e-mail lists to be the first to receive new information at www.lollapalooza.com and follow social media to stay in the loop on all festival announcements.

Launched by founder Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza remains an innovator in festival culture over 30 years later. Lollapalooza was the first festival to bring together artists from a wide range of musical genres on one bill, it was also the first to travel, the first to expand to multiple days, the first to introduce a second stage, the first to blend art and activism, the first to offset its carbon emissions, the first to put electronic music artists on the main stage, the first to create family friendly programming, the first to make its home in an urban city center and the first to expand internationally.

Lollapalooza has grown into an annual world-class festival in Chicago (2005),as well as culturally rich countries including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, Sweden and India. Lollapalooza is one of the premier music destinations for music fans in the United States and abroad. The Chicago edition features more than 170 bands on 8 stages during four full days of music.

Lollapalooza 2024 generated more than $440 million for Chicago's economy. Since tracking economic impact from 2010, Lollapalooza has generated more than $3.2 billion for the Chicago economy and has retained the equivalent of more than 25,000 jobs for regional employees.