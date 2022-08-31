NICKELBACK To Release New Single 'San Quentin' Next Week

Canadian rockers NICKELBACK will release a new single, "San Quentin", on September 7. A music video for the track was filmed on Tuesday (August 30) at the Simon Fraser University Convocation Mall in British Columbia.

According to CTV News, hundreds of NICKELBACK fans attended the shoot, including one fan who one fan traveled all the way from Edmonton.

"San Quentin" is the first single from NICKELBACK's upcoming album, which is expected to be released in the next few months.

"Just getting back in the swing of things is a bit strange, but it's awesome,” guitarist Ryan Peake said, according to CTV News. "It's awesome that people are excited to come see us."

"It was nice to have some time off, it really was," added frontman Chad Kroeger. "But now it's great that there’s this new excitement. I keep seeing things on the Internet like, 'You know what the world needs? A new NICKELBACK record.' I'm, like, really?"

The "San Quentin" music video will make its online debut by mid-September.

Peake said in April 2020 that NICKELBACK's documentary — which has been in the works for at least a few years — was "very close to being released."

In August 2020, NICKELBACK released a music video for its cover version of THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND classic "The Devil Went Down To Georgia". Honoring Daniels, who passed away in July 2020, NICKELBACK invited guitarist Dave Martone to join them on a cover of the infamous classic story — paying homage to Daniels's influence on their careers and the legacy left behind.

NICKELBACK's "All The Right Reasons: 15th Anniversary Expanded Edition" was released as a two-CD set in October 2020. The collection features a newly remastered version of the original 2005 album, a selection of B-sides and a 2006 live concert recording.

Since forming in Alberta, Canada in 1995, NICKELBACK has cemented itself as one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past three decades. NICKELBACK's success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time.

With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, NICKELBACK boasts twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over eight million diehard and adoring fans.