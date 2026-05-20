NIGHT RANGER Announces 'Best Of' Album Featuring Newly Remixed And Remastered Versions Of Classic Hits

Hard rock veterans NIGHT RANGER have announced a new "Best Of" album, set for release on August 28 via Frontiers Music Srl. The album features newly remixed and remastered versions of classic hits spanning NIGHT RANGER's illustrious career, alongside some standout tracks from the band's more recent releases.

To give fans a taste of what's to come, the band shares a fresh remaster of their 1982 hit "Don't Tell Me You Love Me" (2026). The track arrives alongside an official visualizer video, which can be seen below. This album will be released on both CD and vinyl. The double LP is available in three different colors, black, gold and orange splatter.

NIGHT RANGER vocalist/bassist Jack Blades states: "The new 'Best Of' is a celebration of not only our classic hits but also what we've created over the last 20 years. And we're just gonna keep cranking it 'cause we're having too much fun to stop! So enjoy the ride and see ya on the road!"

Few bands have defined the sound of American melodic rock quite like NIGHT RANGER. From the soaring anthem of "Sister Christian" to the thunderous riffs of "Don't Tell Me You Love Me" and fan favorites like "You Can Still) Rock In America", this album's "Best Of" collection captures the very essence of their decades-long career — now refreshed for 2026.

Featuring the classic hits alongside and standout tracks from their more recent albums, this compilation spans the full spectrum of NIGHT RANGER's signature sound: anthemic choruses, blazing guitar solos, and unforgettable melodies. Highlights include the power-pop perfection of "(You Can Still) Rock in America", the heartfelt balladry of "When You Close Your Eyes" and the cinematic sweep of "Four in the Morning".

But the "Best Of" is not just a look back. It also celebrates the band's creative output over the last 20 years, spotlighting tracks like "Time Of Our Lives", "High Road", "No Time To Lose", "Somehow Someway" and "Truth", proving that NIGHT RANGER's energy, songwriting, and musicianship have only grown stronger with time. These songs show that the band continues to innovate while staying true to the melodic rock roots that made them legendary.

The band — Jack Blades (bass and vocals),Kelly Keagy (drums and vocals),Brad Gillis (guitars),Eric Levy (keyboards),and Keri Kelli (guitars) — delivers every track with the energy and precision that have kept NIGHT RANGER at the forefront of rock for more than four decades.

This "Best Of" album also features two bonus tracks that make this collection of songs truly special: a fresh take on "Wasted Time" recorded live off the floor at Sweetwater Studios, also accompanied by an exclusive music video, and a festive live performance of "Feliz Navidad" that showcases the band's playful side.

Perfectly timed ahead of their summer 2026 tour, this "Best Of" album serves as both a definitive introduction for new fans and a must-have collection for longtime followers. Whether revisiting the classics or discovering the new 2026 remasters, NIGHT RANGER's "Best Of" is a celebration of enduring melodies, electrifying performances, and the unforgettable spirit of one of rock's most iconic bands.

"Best Of" track listing:

01. Don't Tell Me You Love Me (2026)

02. (You Can Still) Rock In America (2026)

03. Sister Christian (2026)

04. When You Close Your Eyes (2026)

05. Four In The Morning (2026)

06. Breakout

07. Tomorrow

08. Growin' Up In California

09. Time Of Our Lives

10. High Road

11. No Time To Lose Ya

12. Somehow Someway

13. Truth

14. Don't Let Up

15. Only For You Only

16. Wasted Time (Sweetwater Studios) (Bonus Track)

17. Feliz Navidad (Live) (Bonus Track)

18. Hole In The Sun (Bonus Track Japan)

NIGHT RANGER is:

Jack Blades: lead vocals, bass guitar

Brad Gillis: lead guitars

Kelly Keagy: lead vocals, drums

Keri Kelly: lead guitars

Eric Levy: keyboards

Photo credit: Kevin Baldes