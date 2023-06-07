  • facebook
NIGHT RANGER's BRAD GILLIS: Why I've Never Been Married

June 7, 2023

In a new interview with "The Mistress Carrie Podcast", NIGHT RANGER guitarist Brad Gillis was asked which is harder to keep together: a band or a marriage. The 65-year-old musician responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, you're talking to the wrong guy, 'cause I've never been married. There you go. I've never been married. You know, it's kind of the situation where I was touring so much and not finding the right woman. I've had a few women leave me because I wouldn't marry 'em. I said, 'Okay. Bye, bye.' You don't put pressure on a man in that situation. So… No, I've never been married. But, you know, who knows? Maybe someday."

Gillis has been composing and recording original music for more than 45 years, contributing to dozens of gold and platinum albums. Gillis has also written and produced original music for ESPN, Fox Sports, Fuse TV music channel and Electronic Arts (Tiger Woods PGA Tour games for PlayStation),and has written and produced songs for several up-and-coming artists.

Gillis played with Ozzy Osbourne for eight months in 1982. He finished that year's "Diary Of A Madman" tour after Randy Rhoads died in a plane crash.

"That [Ozzy Osbourne] gig was the biggest gig of my life," Gillis told The Herald-Times last year.

NIGHT RANGER released its 12th studio album, "ATBPO", in August 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. "ATBPO" stands for "And The Band Played On", an ode to making music during the COVID-19 era.

NIGHT RANGER is Gillis, Jack Blades (bass, vocals),Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals),Eric Levy (keyboards) and Keri Kelli (lead and rhythm guitars).

