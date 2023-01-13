NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Releases New Solo Single 'Invincible'

Floor Jansen, lead singer of the symphonic metal band NIGHTWISH, has released a new solo single, "Invincible". Taken from Floor's debut solo album "Paragon" and originally written specifically for the Invictus Games, this uplifting anthem takes on the important topic of PTSD and its effects on not just veterans, but all of us. With one in 13 people affected by PTSD in their lifetime, and women being twice as likely to develop it as men, this is a song that will resonate with many.

But "Invincible" is more than just a song about a difficult topic. It's a message of hope, of strength, and of resilience. The lyrics, "Out in the rain / Stronger now / Stronger than all of the pain / Broken but beautiful" are a powerful reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always the possibility of coming out stronger. The song encourages the listener to "Master the pain / The cradle of your story / Changed by disdain / Starting life once more" and to find healing and self-discovery.

In addition to the powerful message of hope and resilience in "Invincible", it is also deeply personal for Jansen. The singer has witnessed the effects of PTSD in her close circle and has seen first-hand the struggles that it can cause in one's life.

Jansen is a powerful voice in the music industry and her own personal experience with PTSD gives her a unique perspective on the topic, one that is both understanding and empathetic. "Invincible" is not only a powerful anthem but also a testimony of Floor's sensitivity, humility, and willingness to share a personal side of her life, making her a relatable artist. An example of this is Floor's recent struggle with breast cancer.

This song is a way for her to reach out to others who may be struggling, and offer them a message of hope and encouragement. Through "Invincible", she hopes to remind others that they are not alone, and that no matter how difficult the journey may be, there is always the possibility of coming out stronger.

"Paragon" will arrive on March 24. The LP showcases the Dutch-born singer's impressive vocal range and powerful voice on a diverse collection of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads influenced by the sounds of her career.

"Paragon" includes the following tracks:

01. My Paragon

02. Daydream

03. Invincible

04. Hope

05. Come Full Circle

06. Storm

07. Me Without You

08. The Calm

09. Armoured Wings

10. Fire

Jansen said: "To renew yourself and take leaps into the unknown makes you grow. To age is a gift not everyone gets. I am a fortunate woman who got to make an album I never knew I could make. One that even defines me, where I am on my path. I have reached my PARAGON! I am so proud of this work! And grateful for all the amazing people in this beautiful life that helped me get here!"

With its mix of influences and powerful vocal performances, "Paragon" is an album that will appeal to fans of pop music and metal alike. It's the perfect addition to any music collection, and a must-have for fans of Floor Jansen and NIGHTWISH.

"Paragon" will be released digitally and physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited-edition deluxe box set. The album will be available on all major streaming platforms and at music retailers worldwide.

Following the release, Jansen will embark on a tour of The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria in April and May of 2023.

Floor had previously released three singles from "Paragon": "Me Without You", "Storm" and "Fire".

As part of NIGHTWISH, Jansen has landed two number one albums in Finland, and Top Five albums in Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

Born in the Netherlands, Jansen joined her first band, one of the world's first symphonic metal bands, AFTER FOREVER, when she was only 16 years old. The group went on to release five albums from 2000 to 2007, before they broke up in 2009.

Jansen's next band, REVAMP, released two albums in 2010 and 2013, before she joined NIGHTWISH as a full-time member. NIGHTWISH's first album with Jansen as the lead singer was 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful", which landed in Top 10s around the world. This was followed by 2020's "Human. :II: Nature." , which was also an international success.

Jansen has toured extensively with the band and appeared on three of NIGHTWISH's live albums "Showtime, Storytime", "Vehicle Of Spirit" and "Decades: Live In Buenos Aires".

In 2019, Jansen participated in the popular Dutch TV show "Beste Zangers" where she scored a big hit with "Phantom Of The Opera" together with Henk Poort. She was recognized with a Dutch Popprijs award — a prestigious accolade for artists that has made important contributions to Dutch music. In the same year, her first solo tour sold out in less than 24 hours.

Jansen performed live with NIGHTWISH for the first time on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of the band's lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon. Jansen officially joined NIGHTWISH in 2013.