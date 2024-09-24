NIGHTWISH's TROY DONOCKLEY On Band's Touring Hiatus: 'We Were In Danger Of Burning Out'

In a new interview with Sakis Fragos of Rock Hard Greece, NIGHTWISH multi-instrumentalist Troy Donockley spoke about the band's announcement that it would take a break from touring and not hit the road in support of the band's just-released studio album "Yesterwynde". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH>NET): "Well, I was part of the decision, as we all were. We weren't forced into the conclusion, but we were pointed in the direction of it quite early on, even before the pandemic. We realized that we were in danger of burning out of doing too much. So we made the decision, and extraordinarily, the decision to have this hiatus, this time off, is for all of us. It has no time limit. We have absolutely no plans at all for when we will bring the band out again to play live."

He continued: "At the moment, we're just trying to, I suppose, personally, for all of us, recapture our balance, recapture, I suppose, our sense of direction for the band. It hasn't been easy — there's been lots of personal problems — but I must stress that we're an unusual beast, NIGHTWISH, in that we actually love being with each other. It's a rare thing for bands. A lot of bands, they'll have separate dressing rooms and all that kind of nonsense, whereas we actually enjoy our own company. And we socially mix with each other even when we're not working. We have fun with each other. Last year, Emppu [Vuorinen, NIGHTWISH guitarist] and Tuomas [Holopainen, NIGHTWISH keyboardist] came over to Yorkshire [England] and we went metal detecting for a week, just for the fun of it. Yeah, that's what we do. And have massive fun doing it."

Circling back to NIGHTWISH's decision to not play any live shows for the foreseeable future, Troy said: "So, it's not terminal. It's an extended time off. But I can envisage some more live work probably in 2027, which is the 30th anniversary of the band. I should imagine we'll do something live to mark that. We might do that."

When Fragos noted that NIGHTWISH's long album-tour cycles must have become more emotionally demanding as Troy and his bandmates kept doing it year after year, Donockley said: "That's a major part of it, but when you take that with six people, all of them feeling the same way, and you take it out on tour for seven weeks, or you travel to South America, three weeks in South America, then you're in Japan, then you're in America for five weeks. And we've all got families — all of us have families. Floor [Jansen, NIGHTWISH singer] has two tiny children. It's gonna cause confusion, with the lifestyle."

"Yesterwynde" was made available on September 20 via Nuclear Blast. It marks NIGHTWISH's tenth studio LP, following on from the release of "Human. :II: Nature." in 2020.

In August 2022, NIGHTWISH announced the addition of Jukka Koskinen (WINTERSUN) as an official member of the band. Koskinen, who made his live debut with NIGHTWISH in May 2021 at the band's two interactive experiences, had spent the previous year touring with NIGHTWISH as a session musician.

In November 2022, Jansen revealed that she was "cancer free" after undergoing surgery to have a tumor removed following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe (courtesy of Nuclear Blast)