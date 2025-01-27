Nuclear Blast

01. Token Apologies

02. Don't Let Me Bring You Down

03. (I Don't Wanna Be) Just A Memory

04. Wrong Face On

05. Soldier On

06. Doomsday Daydreams

07. Faraway Looks

08. Coming Down

09. Do You Feel Normal

10. The Stench

11. Leave A Mark

He isn't exactly the pop-cultural icon that Dave Grohl is, but Sweden's Nicke Andersson is truly one of the great multi-instrumentalists of our time. What's more, his reach has been considerable stylistically and clearly authentic. While Nicke initially made his mark with ENTOMBED, as that seminal death metal band's drummer, he was also their primary songwriter as well as the singer of their classic album "Clandestine". His fearless path has twisted and turned in a few directions, most notably with what initially started in 1994 as his garage rock side project THE HELLACOPTERS, which eventually became his main gig.

Reuniting after an extended hiatus for a festival appearance in 2016 led to their first album since 2008, 2022's Swedish chart-topper "Eyes of Oblivion". The comeback revealed a fully embraced evolution of classic rock adoration. THE HELLACOPTERS' new release, "Overdriver", their first effort produced entirely by Nicke, is a logical extension of its predecessor. The album is more comfortable in its footing, slightly further from the band's gritty garage and Detroit punk rock-styled origins while true to its celebration of hard rocking seventies rock 'n' roll. The band couldn't have written a number like "Soldier On" in its early days, but anyone who is interested in the idea of classic rock, punk and metal blessed with the songwriting magic of Elton John is now in for a sweet treat.

Unfortunately the heralded return of founding member Andreas Tyrone "Dregen" Svensson on "Eyes Of Oblivion", his first album back with the band since 1997's "Payin' the Dues", has been cut short — just temporarily, anyway — as he continues to manage his injured hand. His absence hasn't derailed the freight train, though. "Overdriver", true to its name, marries timeless rock 'n' roll with the spirit of early eighties punk and metal, rife with hard hitting distortion and focus upon the almighty riff. The impassioned spirit is undeniable at the onset as "Token Apologies" stomps forth with emotion and great melodic appeal. Nicke's appreciation for soul is even more obvious on "(I Don't Wanna Be) Just a Memory".

For those craving the gritty appeal that defined the band's origins, both "Wrong Face On" and "Faraway Looks" shine bright with primal drive and force that wouldn't mean anything if it weren't for the undeniably catchy manner with which the energy is captured. For the most part, however, THE HELLACOPTERS have definitely grown beyond their primitive, filthy origins without betraying that essence. They've just evolved in a way that's thoroughly enjoyable for those who like direct, well-written rock songs. Nicke has been around the block, and this musical magician still has more than a few tricks up his sleeve, even when he presents them subtly.