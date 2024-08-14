  • facebook
NIGHTWISH's TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN Doesn't Rule Out Second Solo Album

August 14, 2024

In a new interview with Finland's Tuonela magazine, Tuomas Holopainen — the keyboardist and main songwriter of NIGHTWISH — was asked if there is a chance of a follow-up to his solo album based on a graphic novel called "The Life And Times Of Scrooge McDuck", written and illustrated by Don Rosa. "Music Inspired By The Life And Times Of Scrooge - Written And Produced By Tuomas Holopainen" came out in April 2014 via Nuclear Blast.

Tuomas said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's not that long ago that I had this idea — it's kind of a musical idea — that I got really excited about. And I was thinking we can't do this with AURI and we can't really do this with NIGHTWISH either. So maybe another solo project kind of thing at some point in the future. I don't know. It's so early still, but maybe.

"After I finished doing 'Scrooge' 10 years ago, I thought this was a one-timer," he continued. "'Never again. Don't really need [to do another one]. But if there comes an idea that doesn't fit AURI or NIGHTWISH, maybe I have to go solo again. And both bands are musically so varied that you can do almost anything with those two labels. But if the theme would be something that the other bandmembers can't really relate to, then I might have to turn to the option of going solo. That's what happened with 'Scrooge'. I mean, the NIGHTWISH members don't have such an intimate relationship with a duck as I do. [Laughs] So that's why I had to go solo."

Regarding the possibility of him performing material from "The Life And Times Of Scrooge McDuck" live at some point, Tuomas said: "Um, I don't know. It would be an interesting experience. I know that album has a bit of a cult status already and that it would be a success. But at the moment, I'm not really feeling it. But I've learned never to say never. So let's see.

"I've been asked to do the whole album a few times, actually, even on main stage of a rock and roll festival on Saturday night," he added. "I don't think it would have worked, but we have to wait and see."

"Music Inspired By The Life And Times Of Scrooge - Written And Produced By Tuomas Holopainen" contained 10 songs, with total duration of approximately 60 minutes. The music was said to be in the soundtrack / classical / folk genre in the vein of Vaughan Williams, Michael Nyman, James Newton Howard and Enya.

Pip Williams did the orchestral arrangements for the "Life And Times Of Scrooge" disc, continuing his collaboration with Tuomas after the NIGHTWISH records "Once", "Dark Passion Play" and "Imaginaerum".

There were a number of guest musicians appearing on "Life And Times Of Scrooge", including the London Orchestra, The Metro Voices (a choir from London) and four lead vocalists: Alan Reid, Johanna Kurkela, Johanna Iivanainen and Tony Kakko. Other guest appearances included Troy Donockley (uilleann pipes, low whistles, bodhran),Mikko Iivanainen (guitars and banjo),Teho Majamäki (didgeridoo),Jon Burr (harmonica) and Dermot Crehan on the solo violin. The recordings took place during August - October 2013, first at Angel Studios in London, then in various locations around Scotland and Finland.

NIGHTWISH's new album, "Yesterwynde", is due on September 20, 2024 via Nuclear Blast. It marks the band's tenth studio LP, following on from the release of "Human. :II: Nature." in 2020.

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe (courtesy of Nuclear Blast)

