NIGHTWISH's TUOMAS HOLOPAINEN On Artificial Intelligence: 'It's Definitely A Double-Edged Sword'

NIGHTWISH mastermind Tuomas Holopainen has weighed in on a debate about people using artificial intelligence (A.I.) to create music. Asked by Sysimedia if he thinks this new technology is useful or if it's dangerous, Tuomas said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We will follow closely, and maybe there are some things that we can use for our advantage. It's definitely a double-edged sword, A.I., all these things, and lots of potentials, some dangerous elements, but nobody really knows what's gonna happen. So we have to follow closely and adapt. That's pretty much all I can say about that."

Reflecting on NIGHTWISH's two interactive experiences in May 2021, which drew 150,000 viewers, setting the record for the largest paid virtual concert in Finland's history, Tuomas added: "As fun as the virtual concert experience was, there's no beating live music — there really isn't — in being present and feeling the pressure of the sound in your chest and being there with all the people and seeing the band live; they're right there. I don't think that can ever change."

Asked for his opinion about the "ABBA Voyage" avatar show in London, which has been very lucrative since debuting in May 2022, Tuomas said: "I've heard it's incredible. I haven't seen it, but everybody says it's just a marvel of technology. So, yeah, nothing wrong with that — just entertainment for people."

Pressed about whether he thinks that in the future we are going to see NIGHTWISH avatars, Tuomas laughed and replied: "I like the sound of that. Maybe. Maybe not. I have no idea."

NIGHTWISH's latest album, "Yesterwynde", arrived in September via Nuclear Blast. It marked the band's tenth studio LP, following on from the release of "Human. :II: Nature." in 2020.

In April 2023, NIGHTWISH surprised fans by announcing that the band was not going to be playing any live shows for the foreseeable future and would be not be touring in support of "Yesterwynde".

"The reasons are personal," Tuomas told Metal Hammer magazine. "We're not going to go into it, but it was something that had to be done for this band to continue. There's no bad blood between the members, nothing like that. We just have to take a long breather."

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe (courtesy of Nuclear Blast)