NIKKI SIXX Hints At 'Deeper' Cuts, 'B Tracks' And 'Reimagined' Songs For MÖTLEY CRÜE's 2025 Las Vegas Residency

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx spoke to USA Today about the band's third Las Vegas residency, which will unfold over 11 shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM theater in March and April 2025. Asked if he feels like CRÜE paved the way for AEROSMITH, SCORPIONS, DEF LEPPARD and other rockers who have since established Vegas residencies, Nikki replied: "We had a lot of people raising eyebrows when we [first] did it [in 2012], like, isn't that where bands go to die? But it's such a great opportunity. Last year we played a 400-capacity club in London [The Underworld] the night before selling out Wembley Stadium and did the same at the Bowery [Ballroom in New York]. It inspired this idea of intimacy and ginormity, if that's a word. Being in the smallest room and then the biggest room and there is a lot of talk about how to do that in Vegas as well as reimagine some tracks. Although, of course, we're going to play the hits."

The CRÜE's third Vegas residency is being billed as a "tell-all show [that] will immerse the audience in the band's history, leading all the say through their record-breaking 'Stadium Tour'." They previously set up shop in Vegas in 2012 for "Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City" and in 2013 for "Evening In Hell".

About the prospect of staying in one place during the Vegas run, Sixx told USA Today: "Creatively, it's exciting for the band. But for me, I love that I can do a show in one place and keep my family together. That's my balancing act, to make sure I'm there for my family and for the fans. I would not be opposed to doing a long run in Vegas. I love the idea of popping in my car, driving to the Strip to do a rock show and then coming back home."

In a separate interview with Miami's WSVN-TV, Sixx promised that MÖTLEY CRÜE would play the hits during the Vegas run, along with some possible surprises. "We have to look at, make sure that, you know, we're giving the fans exactly what they want — those songs are great — but also listening to the fans," he said. "They're looking for some deeper tracks, some B tracks, maybe reimagined tracks would be fun for us."

Tickets for the following 11 shows go on sale to the public Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m. PDT, with shows starting at 8 p.m. and doors opening at 7 p.m.

March 2025: 28, 29

April 2025: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19

MÖTLEY CRÜE also announced that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales of "The Las Vegas Residency" will be donated to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, a Las Vegas-based organization that provides the thousands of young people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada with wraparound support to help youth move into stable housing, grow, and flourish. The announcement marks another extension of the band's new philanthropic endeavor, the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative — a moniker under which the band partners with non-profits close to Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5's hearts. Fans of the band can currently bid on rare collectible stage-played instruments from MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Höllywood Takeöver" club shows, with proceeds from the auction benefitting Covenant House, a non-profit supporting youth experiencing homelessness, and the inaugural charity to benefit from the Giveback Initiative's endowment.

The Las Vegas residency news follows on the heels of the band's recent announcement of their return to where it all began, the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, with a three-night string of exclusive, intimate club shows at the Troubadour, The Roxy and the Whisky A Go Go next week.

MÖTLEY CRÜE has just released a new EP, "Cancelled". Produced by Bob Rock, the EP marks the band's first release with Big Machine and includes three new tracks: Top 5 Rock Radio hit "Dogs Of War" a cover of the BEASTIE BOYS' "Fight For Your Right" and the title track and new single, "Cancelled".

Additionally, MÖTLEY CRÜE are celebrating the 35th anniversary of No. 1 Billboard Top 200 and six-times-platinum landmark album "Dr. Feelgood" with a limited-edition box set, available for pre-order and out everywhere on November 22, 2024.