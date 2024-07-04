NIKKI SIXX Is Open To MÖTLEY CRÜE Avatars 'When The Time Is Right'

In a new interview with Janne Innanfors of the Swedish radio station Rockklassiker, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx was asked for his opinion on Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley's announcement that KISS will "live on eternally" as digital avatars created by the "ABBA Voyage" team. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I love technology. I think as long as it's coming from an artist that says, 'I have something I wanna do and this technology is gonna help.' Like with [MÖTLEY CRÜE's latest] video 'Dogs Of War'. When I think of our first video, I don't know how much… The video maybe cost a thousand dollars. There was no MTV at the time, so it was, like, how can we shoot a video that when they talk about us on the news when we tour…? [We] used to have a lot of local news stations that would promote artists coming through town — comedians, country, rock, whatever — so we wanted to have a calling card. Andwe were lighting me on fire on stage at the time and Mick [Mars, MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist] puked up some blood. And it was just, like, 'Fuck it. Let's just throw everything in there.' And that was what we did to get fans to see what we wanna be represented as. The same as 'Dogs Of War'."

Sixx continued: "I don't know what the future holds. We did some stuff with holograms years ago before the technology was really fleshed out. At some point, we're not gonna be here anymore. I mean, not to be a Debbie Downer, but it's just not gonna happen. And how great for your band, or whatever it is that you do, to be able to go forward for generations and generations. So I think when the time is right, put us in a coffin and fire up those avatars."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's latest single, "Dogs Of War", was made available on April 26 via the band's new deal with Nashville's Big Machine Records

The "Dogs Of War" music video is an animated, all-CGI affair directed by Nick DenBoer.

In addition to "Dogs Of War", MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded a new song called "Canceled" and a cover of BEASTIE BOYS' "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)", the latter two of which have not yet been released.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's deal with Big Machine sees the band and the label working together again after making the 2014 project "Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe", which featured CRÜE tracks covered by country stars RASCAL FLATTS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, Darius Rucker and more. Big Machine also partnered with MÖTLEY CRÜE's new guitarist John 5 for the release of his 2021 album "Sinner".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.