NILE And CRYPTOPSY Announce September/October 2025 U.S. Tour

American death metal icons NILE (pictured) will team up with Canadian extreme metallers CRYPTOPSY for a U.S. tour this summer/fall. Support on the 25-date trek of the East Coast, Midwest and Pacific Northwest will come from THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE and COGNITIVE.

"We are so excited to bring 'An Insatiable Violence' to the United States It's a pleasure to tour amongst friends and this lineup is incredibly stacked!" CRYPTOPSY says. "Our new album was written for a live setting. The songs are more brutal and grooving so that people can really latch on and bang their heads."

Pre-sale for this tour starts today (Wednesday, June 4) at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Use the password "UNDERWORLD". General ticket sale starts this Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time.

"The Underworld Awaits" U.S. tour 2025:

Sep. 12 - Raleigh, NC @ Chapel of Bones

Sep. 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sep. 14 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho

Sep. 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch

Sep. 17 - Hampton, NH @ Wally's

Sep. 18 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Hall

Sep. 19 - Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Box

Sep. 20 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

Sep. 21 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

Sep. 22 - Cleveland, OH @ Mercury

Sep. 24 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Sep. 25 - Hobart, IN @ Hobart Art Theatre

Sep. 26 - Madison, WI @ The Annex

Sep. 27 - Minneapolis, MN @ Studio B Skyway

Sep. 28 - Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater

Sep. 29 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

Oct. 01 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station

Oct. 03 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Oct. 04 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 05 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 06 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Oct. 07 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

Oct. 09 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's*

Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's*

Oct. 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex*

* NILE, CRYPTOPSY and COGNITIVE only

NILE's tenth album, "The Underworld Awaits Us All", came out last August via Napalm Records.

Boasting airtight technicality and unrelenting brutality, "The Underworld Awaits Us All" pushes each member of NILE — founding mastermind/guitarist Karl Sanders, longtime drum master George Kollias, vocalist/guitarists Brian Kingsland and Zach Jeter, and bassist Dan Vadim Von — to their furthest extremes both in artistry and performance.

Once again produced and recorded at Sanders's own Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina, the band returned to "Vile Nilotic Rites" engineer Mark Lewis (CANNIBAL CORPSE, DYING FETUS, WHITECHAPEL) for mixing and mastering.

Facing the planet's inevitable end with their diehard fans at their side, NILE waste absolutely no time with histrionics on "The Underworld Awaits Us All", distilling their trademark Egyptology driven tempest down to its most streamlined essence. Charging into battle as its namesake depicts, "Stelae of Vultures" makes an immediate impact with dissonant guitar chords and supernatural drumming, teasing the auditory evisceration to come. Topped by impressive screams and gutturals, the track leads into "Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes", citing the Egyptian Book Of The Dead's 181st chapter. The album's most succinct track, "To Strike with Secret Fang" blends low-end punishment with blackened death metal inspiration, before album standouts such as "Naqada II Enter the Golden Age" and "Overlords of the Black Earth" breathe new life with thrash and fusion experimentation, as well as real human choirs — adding a raw element to the NILE fold. Each track soars as a technical tour de force — featuring career-defining extreme drumming from Kollias, as well as razor-sharp soloing from all three active guitarists and palpable bass exploration.

Throughout the remainder of its 11 pummeling tracks and intricate interludes, NILE masters full-tilt speed and ferocious musicality. 30 years into their heavy reign, "The Underworld Awaits Us All" proves that NILE is marching onward and undoubtedly upward, bleeding metal for their fandom for as long as the sands of time will allow.

"The Underworld Awaits Us All"'s mind-bending art was once again envisioned and created by Michał "Xaay" Loranc, with reference to the cycle of life and judgment at its end.

CRYPTOPSY's ninth studio album, "An Insatiable Violence", is set for release on June 20 via Season Of Mist.

Revered in extreme metal circles for such groundbreaking classics as 1994's "Blasphemy Made Flesh" and the 1996 magnum opus "None So Vile", CRYPTOPSY find yet another gear on "An Insatiable Violence", which further solidifies the band's place in the upper echelon of death metal. Coming out of the pandemic, the band dedicated themselves to staying on top of their game more than ever before, with the intention of consistently putting out a new record every two years. That started with 2023's acclaimed "As Gomorrah Burns" and continues 21 months later with "An Insatiable Violence".

In addition to featuring some of the fastest passages CRYPTOPSY has ever recorded — keen listeners will even hear the odd gravity blast from Mounier, a rarity from the virtuoso drummer — the controlled chaos of their signature sound is offset by well-timed passages that ease off the gas pedal enough to allow listeners to come up for some air. That dynamic rage on "An Insatiable Violence" in turn makes the more aggressive moments hit even harder, which is immediately noticeable on the harrowing "Until There's Nothing Left" and the chugging closing track "Malicious Needs".

Photo credit: Casey Coscarelli