NILE Announces New Bassist/Vocalist ADAM ROETHLISBERGER

American death metal icons NILE have recruited Adam Roethlisberger as their new bassist/vocalist.

Roethlisberger will make his live debut with NILE tonight (Friday, September 12) at the opening show of the band's U.S. tour with Canadian extreme metallers CRYPTOPSY in Raleigh, North Carolina. Support on the 25-date trek of the East Coast, Midwest and Pacific Northwest will come from THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE and COGNITIVE.

Earlier today, NILE guitarist/vocalist Karl Sanders shared the following statement via social media: "Announcement time! We're very happy to welcome Adam Roethlisberger to NILE on bass and vocals. Adam has already put in an incredible amount of work, proving himself not only as a fierce player but also as a great teammate fully up to the challenge.

"We're sounding more powerful and heavier than ever, and we can't wait to unleash it for you on tour."

NILE's tenth album, "The Underworld Awaits Us All", came out in August 2024 via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded with the lineup of NILE founding mastermind/guitarist Karl Sanders, longtime drum master George Kollias, vocalist/guitarists Brian Kingsland and Zach Jeter, and bassist Dan Vadim Von.

"The Underworld Awaits Us All" was once again produced and recorded at Sanders's own Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina. NILE returned to "Vile Nilotic Rites" engineer Mark Lewis (CANNIBAL CORPSE, DYING FETUS, WHITECHAPEL) for mixing and mastering.

"The Underworld Awaits Us All"'s art was once again envisioned and created by Michał "Xaay" Loranc, with reference to the cycle of life and judgment at its end.