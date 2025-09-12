SIX FEET UNDER Cancels 'Midnight In Hell' Fall 2025 Tour 'Due To Unforeseen Circumstances'

Death metal veterans SIX FEET UNDER have canceled their previously announced "Midnight In Hell" tour with EXHORDER, WRETCHED and INCITE "due to unforeseen circumstances". The trek was scheduled to launch on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana and conclude on October 25 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania.

Earlier today, SIX FEET UNDER released the following statement via social media: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to announce that SIX FEET UNDER's 'Midnight In Hell' tour has been cancelled. We will be looking to move the dates to 2026. All tickets purchased can be refunded at point of purchase."

Last month, SIX FEET UNDER vocalist Chris Barnes shared a video message in which he offered an update on the recording sessions for the band's upcoming album. The follow-up to last year's "Killing For Revenge" is tentatively due in early 2026 via Metal Blade Records. Barnes said: "We're in the middle of recording a new album, so we'll be putting out a new album next [year] — early summer, late spring. And the guitars and the drums have been recorded. Jack [Owen, SIX FEET UNDER guitarist] went down to AudioHammer with Jason Suecof again and recorded the guitar tracks. And Jeff Hughell will be recording… Well, he's recording bass right now, in August. And Ray [Suhy] will be recording his lead guitar parts in the beginning of September, probably finishing up right before the tour starts on September 20th."

He continued: "The tour starts September 20th, 'Midnight In Hell', runs through October, finishes up in New Kensington, Pennsylvania on October 25th, and immediately after that last show on October 26th, the morning of, I will be flying directly to Miami, Florida, to my favorite studio where I've recorded 90 percent of SIX FEET UNDER vocals, Criteria Studios in Miami with my good friend Chris Carroll once again."

Barnes added: "I'll tell you what, man — you guys are gonna be amazed by this album. And I'm not hyping it up at all. I'm really just letting you know. It's such a diverse and dynamic album, and bunch of songs that me and Jack wrote together. It's literally just SIX FEET UNDER, all the elements that we've touched upon in our long discography. A lot of what people call groove and heavy, heavy SIX FEET UNDER style and sound of the years past, and also new flavors and ins and outs and really heavy brutal stuff too. I'll tell you what, you guys are really gonna be happy with this album."

Barnes previously stated about the new SIX FEET UNDER music: "Everything production-wise is shaping up and taking form as one of our most interesting albums to date. There is quite a variety and intensity among these new songs, from all-out brutality to old-school SIX FEET UNDER classic groove. Lord Marco [Marco Pitruzzella] got a thunderous sound to his drum tracks, and it complements what Jack did perfectly."

"Killing For Revenge" came out in May 2024 through Metal Blade Records. The LP marked the second effort that Barnes and Owen (ex-CANNIBAL CORPSE) had created together since reuniting for 2020's "Nightmares Of The Decomposed". Owen also produced "Killing For Revenge".

SIX FEET UNDER was initially formed as a side project for Barnes during his final years with the band that he co-founded, CANNIBAL CORPSE. It became the frontman's sole focus in 1995, coinciding with the release of their debut, "Haunted". Only Barnes remains from SIX FEET UNDER's original incarnation, but the quality has remained remarkably consistent. The current lineup of Barnes, guitarists Owen and Ray Suhy, bassist Jeff Hughell and drummer Marco Pitruzzella make for a devastating unit.

While Barnes is the sole remaining member, SIX FEET UNDER is about more than he and Owen. The singer is thrilled with the current lineup, and what each member brings to the table. "Jeff and Marco have been with me for about 10 years," Barnes said in last year's press release. "I'm really fortunate that I have probably the best musicians in metal. If you look at it, we have the same amount of original members as CANNIBAL CORPSE. Jeff is a killer bass player. Marco's probably the best drummer out there. Jack's the greatest songwriter I've ever been involved with over the 30-plus years I've been doing music professionally. And Ray is just a phenomenal guitarist who can play everything from jazz to death metal. The lineup now is untouchable."

"Killing For Revenge", which featured a guest appearance by guitarist Jason Suecof on "Neanderthal", was mixed and mastered by Chaz Najjar at Badlands Recording in Denver, Colorado. The record was released on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl.

SIX FEET UNDER is:

Chris Barnes - vocals

Jack Owen - rhythm guitar

Ray Suhy - lead guitar

Jeff Hughell - bass

Marco Pitruzzella - drums

