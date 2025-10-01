NINE INCH NAILS Announce February/March 2026 North American Tour

NINE INCH NAILS Announce February/March 2026 North American TourOctober 1, 2025
NINE INCH NAILS announced the second North America leg of their critically acclaimed "Peel It Back" tour. Produced by Live Nation, the new dates kick off Thursday, February 5 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center, with stops in Washington, D.C., Montreal, Austin, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and more before wrapping Monday, March 16 in Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center. Friend and collaborator Boys Noize will join the band again on all upcoming dates.
The sold-out "Peel It Back" tour first launched in June with a highly successful run across Europe, featuring shows in Dublin, London, Paris, Madrid and more. The band then brought the next-level production to North America with shows spanning across the country, including multiple nights each in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
Since kicking off, the tour has drawn over 450,000 fans across two legs and earned widespread critical acclaim. The Times, in an opening night review, said, "The show was a revelation — a thrilling onslaught that combined angst, sincerity and a nightmarish otherworldliness…" Uproxx hailed it as "a triumph of sound, obviously, but also sight. It could have been a movie, and NINE INCH NAILS were the stars." Consequence praised the "multi-sensory spectacle" as proof that "NINE INCH NAILS have long been one of music's most innovative bands," while Dallas Observer described each night as "a visual masterpiece" and NME noted, "[The band] delivered a stacked setlist of huge hits and rarities."
Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, October 8 at 12 p.m. local time at nin.com.
"Peel It Back" 2026 tour dates:
Feb. 05 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Feb. 07 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Feb. 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Feb. 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Feb. 13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Feb. 14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Feb. 16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Feb. 18 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
Feb. 20 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Feb. 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Feb. 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Feb. 25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Feb. 27 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Mar. 01 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Mar. 03 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Mar. 06 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
Mar. 07 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Mar. 09 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Mar. 10 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Mar. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Mar. 15 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Mar. 16 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
On September 19, NINE INCH NAILS released "Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" via Interscope. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and No. 1 on the Soundtrack, Vinyl, Current Alternative, and Current Electronic albums charts. The album marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering group. As a work by NINE INCH NAILS, "Tron: Ares" is a bracing departure from the acclaimed scores that bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed under their own names, which have won two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a Grammy and an Emmy.
The New York Times hailed lead single "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" as "a return to the buzz-bomb synthesizers, stomping march beat, stereo ricochets and gut-wrenching vocals of the band's heyday." The track debuted at No. 1 on both the Official Physical Singles and the Official Vinyl Singles charts in the U.K. earlier this month. Stateside, with the single's ascent into the top 10 of Billboard's Alternative Airplay tally, NINE INCH NAILS has the distinction of charting top 10 hits across four decades — from the 1990s to the 2020s.
Earlier this year, Reznor and Ross announced Future Ruins, a one-day music festival created and curated by the duo. Celebrating the visionary composers shaping the sound of modern cinema and television, the event features live performances across three stages — including select sets with full orchestra. Held on November 8, 2025, at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, Future Ruins invites audiences to experience the duo's groundbreaking score work — and that of their peers — not as background, but as the main event. The music tells the story. This event also marks the first time Reznor and Ross will perform their score work live. Tickets are on sale now at FutureRuins.com.
Founded in 1988 by Reznor, NINE INCH NAILS is widely considered one of the most innovative, influential acts in modern music. Known for fusing industrial, electronic, rock and ambient sounds into emotionally raw and sonically aggressive compositions, the band has won two Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020. NINE INCH NAILS' multi-platinum studio albums include their 1989 debut, "Pretty Hate Machine", "The Downward Spiral" (1994) and "The Fragile" (1999),which was their first album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, a feat repeated by "With Teeth" (2005).
In 2008, Reznor and Ross launched a prolific career in composing music for film. Their first project, David Fincher's "The Social Network", earned the pair an Oscar and a Golden Globe. They've gone on to compose music for a diverse array of film and television projects, including the "Watchmen" series for HBO, which earned the duo an Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a series. Their score for the 2020 animated Pixar film "Soul" won numerous awards, including an Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe and British Academy Film Award. In the same year, their score for Fincher's "Mank" received nominations for many of the same awards. Recent projects have included Sam Mendes's "Empire Of Light", Fincher's "The Killer" and a trio of projects with director Luca Guadagnino — "Bones And All", "Challengers" and "Queer".
Photo credit: John Crawford